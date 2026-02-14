We found Love Is Blind star Emma’s throwback college pics, and she’s totally unrecognisable

Looks like she's always been super popular

Emma Betsinger might be one of Love Is Blind season 10’s most-talked-about cast members right now, but a little Instagram deep-dive just unlocked a whole new era of Emma.

We’ve found a trail of throwback pics from her college-ish years, and the vibe is so different from the polished Netflix version.

Think early-2010s party snaps, themed outfits, and wholesome group photos that feel like a time capsule.

The ‘buzzing’ Halloween pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C A I T (@caitlincharlotte_)

This one is peak “girls’ night, but make it themed.”

In the snap, Emma is tagged in a Halloween post where two friends are dressed up, and the whole thing screams student hallway pre-drinks.

What makes Emma feel “unrecognisable” here isn’t one single feature, it’s the overall styling.

She’s oozing big costume energy, going-out makeup, and that very mid-2010s party-photo flash lighting.

It’s the kind of pic everyone has… and everyone forgets exists until reality TV happens.

The ‘groutfit’ couch cuddle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Jones Jung (@emilyjonesjung)

If you went to college in the 2010s, you know the “groutfit” era.

This post shows a cosy, casual hangout, all grey sweats, big smiles, and bestie energy on a couch.

The Emma in these throwbacks reads softer and more low-key compared to the confident, camera-ready Emma we meet on Netflix.

It’s giving “campus Sunday,” not “pods pressure.”

The early birthday shoutout glam shot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Jones Jung (@emilyjonesjung)

Now we’re in full “going out top” territory.

In this birthday post, the group is posed in front of a patterned tapestry backdrop, very dorm/apartment-core, and everyone’s in jeans-and-a-nice-top party mode.

Emma’s look here is super 2017… styled hair, bold lip, and that classic pre-night-out pose.

It’s also a reminder that Emma’s always had that social sparkle, just in a different, throwback aesthetic.

The club-night ‘see you in four days’ pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Jones Jung (@emilyjonesjung)

This is the darkest, most flash-heavy photo of the set, a classic dance-floor moment with coloured lights and everyone squeezed into frame.

Emma even comments “Ok cute” in the screenshot, which makes it feel like she definitely remembers this night.

Compared to her Love Is Blind edit, where she’s open about her insecurities and her scars from childhood surgeries, this throwback captures a carefree, party-first chapter.

The ‘last hoco’ throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Johnson (@mjohnsonn10)

This one is proper early-2010s. Emma’s opted for face paint, game-day energy, and a big bestie hug in the stands.

Emma comments: “Love you so much melly” with kiss emojis, very high school nostalgia.

It’s also the oldest pic that clearly shows her engaging with friends in the comments, which fits the image Netflix paints of Emma as sentimental and relationship-focused.

The #prom2k14 group shot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Jeffries🥰 (@__taytayla)

A full line-up of colourful prom dresses, posed with hands on hips like it’s a team photo, honestly iconic.

Emma’s name shows up in the “Liked by” line, linking her to a post that goes all the way back.

The timeline hails from prom-era nostalgia to college hangouts to nightlife pics… and then we fast-forward to Love Is Blind season 10, where she’s now 28 and working in retail merchandising!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.