The very messy reasons these Single’s Inferno couples aren’t together after the reunion

We finally got all of the relationship statuses for all the couples during the Single’s Inferno season five reunion, however some of them are no longer still together. So, let’s find out exactly what went down to cause the split.

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee

Samuel explained that they didn’t go on any dates with each other after the show as they were both “too busy” but that they did keep in touch. Mina Sue added that their relationship felt “different” after they left Inferno.

It does also looks like Samuel has moved on with a new girlfriend after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery lady in Disneyland earlier this month.

Kim Min-gee and Seung-il

Seung-il claims they didn’t go on any dates and “only kept in touch a little bit” after the show whilst Kim Min-gee says they didn’t keep in contact “at all.”

She explained that she tried to reach out to him but it was “entirely one sided” with her describing their current situation as “complicated.” It turns out that Seung-il completely ghosted Kim Min-gee after they got out of the show, and he “cut off things from his end.”

She added that “the person I liked is still in Inferno” and genuinely my heart is breaking for her.

Go-eun and Sung-min

Go-eun and Sun-min are one of the other couples who were revealed to no longer still be together during the season five Single’s Inferno reunion. Even Sung-min admitted that after watching the season back he wondered whether he should have stepped back to let Go-eun develop a connection with someone else.

And as it turns out she did go on a very wholesome dinner date with Igeon during the Single’s Inferno season five reunion, so perhaps they could become a new couple…

