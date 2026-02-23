There’s a wild theory about why Vic and Christine aren’t getting screentime on Love Is Blind

Right, have you noticed that between them not going to Mexico, not getting their own apartment and not really featuring in the pod mixer episodes, it really feels like we hardly ever see Vic and Christine on Love Is Blind?!

Now, don’t get me wrong I absolutely love these two and I do understand that they’re in their own little world away from all the other drama that seems to be consuming the cast.

But given how they definitely seem to be the strongest relationship in there, it is a bit weird that they seem to have the least screentime out of all the couples.

But it turns out there’s actually a very convincing theory about why Christine and Vic aren’t getting featured as much as they should be on Love Is Blind.

What’s been said so far about why Vic and Christine didn’t go to Mexico?

Let’s quickly recap what we know so far about Vic and Christine not getting to go to Mexico. Creator of Love Is Blind Chris Coelen admitted that the show simply didn’t have enough money to fund all the couples going.

He explained: “We had seven great couples, and we felt really strongly about all of them. Normally, we would only track up to five and sometimes we’ve stretched to six — even if we have more engagements than that, we can sort of zero in [on who to drop].

“And this time, we couldn’t. We really felt like that we had an abundance of terrific choices, so we made the decision to follow all of them.”

He continued: “Part of the reason that we can’t follow more than normally five, and sometimes we stretch to six, is that we don’t have the budget to do that.

“That’s something I’ve talked about every single season, we just don’t have the budget. We don’t even have the budget to follow six, but we stretch, and we figure it out. And so there’s absolutely no way we could do it with seven.”

Chris explained that he knew they had to pick one couple, and he felt that Vic and Christine were the best couple to pick as they’d been in their “own amazing romantic bubble this whole entire time.”

Neither Vic or Christine had any other messy connections in the pods, as Chris explained: “Part of what people do when they go to Mexico is they resolve unresolved threads.

“That’s part of the point of going to Mexico and seeing all the others, and Vic and Christine really didn’t have any of those unresolved threads. So they were the ones that we picked to go on the trip by themselves.”

Okay, so what’s the theory about them?

However, the theory about Vic and Christine does contain some potential spoilers so read at your own risk. People think that they’re one of the few couples who actually tie the knot on the show and are still married today.

It could have been that producers didn’t spend much time with them during filming as they thought more couples would get married and not get divorced, however as Vic and Christine are reportedly still together after Love Is Blind they’re going to be covered in depth at the reunion.

So the theory is that the producers didn’t film a lot of them during filming, and then had to try and make do with as much as they had to highlight them more.

