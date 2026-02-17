Here’s everything Love Is Blind’s Vic’s students claim he’s said about him and Christine

Vic’s college students are rooting for him and Christine on Love Is Blind, and have shared all the insights they have on him after filming. As we all know, the Netflix dating show is filmed way in advance, so if he stayed married, he’d likely be wearing a wedding ring.

However, the cast members are told not to leak anything that ruins the show, so that wedding ring could well have been left at home. One of the students at The Ohio State University, where he’s continued to teach, has spoken out on the decades-long professor.

They speculated: “I saw them filming B-roll in Schiller Park last spring. This poor “couple” was there for 5 hours kicking a soccer ball into a dinky net for probably 2 mins of usable footage. I think she [the girl with him] was blonde? They had a white dog with them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)

So, it’s looking promising for Vic and Christine, and people have been asking his students if he’s married. One said: “Honestly, I haven’t paid attention to whether he has a ring on. Interestingly enough, he hasn’t mentioned anything about the show or having a wife.”

Another good sign is one of his mutuals commented, “I know someone who works there and asked if they knew him and the response was “I DO know him…I thought he was married!” And everyone that does claim to know him only has good things to say.

Someone said: “Vic is a PROFESSOR at a big college. If he wasn’t 100% a wonderful human, him going on the show would ruin his career. Vic and everyone around him knows he’s the BEST, otherwise NFW would that educated successful man go on this show. I love hiiiiiiim.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.