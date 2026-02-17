Christine addresses rumours she and Vic missed Mexico on Love Is Blind due to criminal charges

Vic and Christine were noticeable absent from the Mexico trip on Love Is Blind, and immediately rumours started flying around about why that was.

Some speculated that it was because they had criminal charges and weren’t allowed to leave the country, whilst others though they might not have passports.

However, Christine has personally spoken out about the rumours about why she and Vic did not go to Mexico with everyone else on Love Is Blind.

She explained: “I wanted to pop in and give a quick commentary on all you guys assumptions about why Vic and I did not go to Mexico.

“Just so you guys know, everybody has to have a valid passport before even arriving to the pods, so if you happen to get engaged and go onto the Mexico part of filming you do have to have a valid passport. So it has nothing to do with passports or criminal record charges.”

Producer Chris Coelen previously revealed that the actual reason why Vic and Christine went on their own separate honeymoon was actually just down to budget issues.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “We had seven great couples, and we felt really strongly about all of them. Normally,we would only track up to five and sometimes we’ve stretched to six — even if we have more engagements than that, we can sort of zero in [on who to drop].

“And this time, we couldn’t. We really felt like that we had an abundance of terrific choices, so we made the decision to follow all of them.”

However, Chris admitted that the budget for Love Is Blind simply wasn’t big enough to send all seven couples to Mexico, explaining: “Part of the reason that we can’t follow more than normally five, and sometimes we stretch to six, is that we don’t have the budget to do that.

“That’s something I’ve talked about every single season, we just don’t have the budget. We don’t even have the budget to follow six, but we stretch, and we figure it out. And so there’s absolutely no way we could do it with seven.”

Chris explained that he knew they had to pick one couple, and he felt that Vic and Christine were the best couple to pick as they’d been in their “own amazing romantic bubble this whole entire time.”

Neither Vic or Christine had any other messy connections in the pods, as Chris explained: “Part of what people do when they go to Mexico is they resolve unresolved threads.

“That’s part of the point of going to Mexico and seeing all the others, and Vic and Christine really didn’t have any of those unresolved threads. So they were the ones that we picked to go on the trip by themselves.”

