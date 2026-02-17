It turns out Samuel Lee is actually Single’s Inferno’s richest cast member of season five?!

Samuel Lee left the island with Choi Mina Sue, before going home to his whopping $200K jewellery collection. It turns out the Single’s Inferno cast member is the richest star of season five, because he earns a top salary at work, and is the most financially secure.

He recently boasted about his $200K Chrome Hearts jewellery collection, and that includes clothing, too! He has six rings from the brand, including one which costs $4K alone, as well as one of his favourites, a cigar band ring, which is worth a whopping $7K.

According to career coach and YouTuber Chris Schwenk, Samuel Lee could have already been earning between $200k and $300k per year from his jobs, alongside working at a top-tier US quantitative trading firm called Jump Trading, before appearing on the show.

Sam Lee indeed >>>🤝🙌

They need to cast him on Crazy Rich Asians #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/Lj1Evmu9C1 — Single Inferno s5 (@kdramahotgists) February 16, 2026

He has worked as a software engineer for top firms like Amazon, Snowflake and Google to help them with their AI creation. Apparently, with his bonuses, he could have been getting around $500K to $700K per year! So, it’s safe to say Samuel Lee is thriving.

Samuel Lee is believed to have a $1 million net worth, as reported by Bollywood Shaadis. Lee Gwan-hee and Shin Seul-ki are the richest contestants of all time on the show, but Samuel Lee matches Gwan-hee, while Seul-ki is worth a whopping $100 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성훈 Sunghun Lee (@snhgnl)

According to his LinkedIn, he studied Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at the University of California, Berkley where was part of the ICPC Team and the Maths Team. After that he went on to become a quantitative trader, which is a hard industry to break into.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.