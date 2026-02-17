What happened to Tiffany Richardson from ANTM and where is she now?

Tiffany Richardson is best known for being at the receiving end of Tyra Banks’ now infamous “we were all rooting for you” line on ANTM, but what happened to her on the show and where is she now?

Tiffany actually first applied for cycle three of ANTM, and made it to the semi-finalists group who would potentially make it onto the show.

However, during a night out in West Hollywood, a group of woman started shouting at Tiffany and the other models, with Tiffany eventually ending up getting into a physical fight with them.

The panel decided she wouldn’t make it onto cycle three but was later invited to audition for cycle four, telling the judges: “I went to my anger management class, and that really helped a lot. Everything in my life is happy.”

During one of the cycle four tasks, models were asked to read from a teleporter with complicated names, and Tiffany eventually gave up and refused to continue.

As such she was sent home in an elimination, but rather than crying, she told her co-stars: “Cheer up, waterheads. [What are you] lookin’ all sad for?”

However, this didn’t exactly go down well with Tyra, who then started her now infamous tirade against Tiffany.

She yelled at her: “I’m extremely disappointed in you. This is a joke to you. You’ve been to anger management. You’ve been through your grandmother getting her lights turned off so she can buy you a swimsuit for this competition. And you go over there, and you joke and you laugh?”

Tiffany insisted that she was “hurt” by the elimination, but Tyra continued: “Be quiet, Tiffany! Stop it! I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this, it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. How dare you! Learn something from this.”

So, that’s the drama that happened to Tiffany Richardson whilst she was on ANTM, but what happened to her after she left and where is she now?

Tiffany spoke about her son Chadrick during her time on ANTM, however in 2023 he very sadly passed away.

The US Sun reported at the time that he’d passed aged 21 after he reportedly grabbed $600 worth of Pokemon trading cards and booster packs from behind the counter of a GameStop, with the manager at the time firing a “warning shot” that accidentally hit Chadrick in the back and chest.

Following her elimination from the show, Tiffany decided to step away from the world of modelling, saying: “I knew nothing about [modelling.] I was just in a whole new world. I was young and crazy. I didn’t get it.

“I still didn’t take advantage of the situation like I should’ve, but you know, you live and you learn. I can’t regret that, because it made me who I am right now. And I needed all of that.”

As of 2017 she was working at a group home for those who suffer from mental disabilities, saying that she’s a “completely different person” because of her work.

