Love Is Blind producer admits show simply couldn’t afford to send Vic and Christine to Mexico

I won’t lie, I was a bit confused when Netflix informed us that Vic and Christine wouldn’t be going to Mexico with the other Love Is Blind couples, but producer Chris Coelen has explained why it happened.

Usually all of the engaged couples go on a trip together after the pod reveals, but Vic and Christine went on their own private trip to Malibu without anyone else there.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Love Is Blind producer Chris Coelen explained why Vic and Christine didn’t go along to Mexico with everyone else. Oh, and their solo trip was fully documented by handheld cameras they operated themselves.

He explained: “We had seven great couples, and we felt really strongly about all of them. Normally, we would only track up to five and sometimes we’ve stretched to six — even if we have more engagements than that, we can sort of zero in [on who to drop].

“And this time, we couldn’t. We really felt like that we had an abundance of terrific choices, so we made the decision to follow all of them.”

However, Chris admitted that the budget for Love Is Blind simply wasn’t big enough to send all seven couples to Mexico, explaining: “Part of the reason that we can’t follow more than normally five, and sometimes we stretch to six, is that we don’t have the budget to do that.

“That’s something I’ve talked about every single season, we just don’t have the budget. We don’t even have the budget to follow six, but we stretch, and we figure it out. And so there’s absolutely no way we could do it with seven.”

Chris explained that he knew they had to pick one couple, and he felt that Vic and Christine were the best couple to pick as they’d been in their “own amazing romantic bubble this whole entire time.”

Neither Vic or Christine had any other messy connections in the pods, as Chris explained: “Part of what people do when they go to Mexico is they resolve unresolved threads.

“That’s part of the point of going to Mexico and seeing all the others, and Vic and Christine really didn’t have any of those unresolved threads. So they were the ones that we picked to go on the trip by themselves.”

As for how Vic and Christine took the news that they wouldn’t be going to Mexico with everyone else, it seems it actually went over pretty well.

Chris recalled: “It was exactly the reaction that you would want, which is they just were in love and felt like they wanted to spend time together.

“And I don’t think it really mattered to them whether they were going to go off and have time in Malibu or Mexico. They just really wanted to spend time with each other.

“And when I explained to them the reason they were going to send them to Malibu before sending them back to Ohio, they thought that it made total sense.”

