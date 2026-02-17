Choi Mina Sue reveals the real reason she turned down appearing on Single’s Inferno twice

Choi Mina Sue has revealed that she was actually offered to join Single’s Inferno twice before she accepted, and revealed why she didn’t initially join the show.

It looks like producers have had their eye on Choi Mina Sue to appear on Single’s Inferno for a while, and she’s now explained why she felt “embarrassed” to join the cast at first.

She told Star News Korea: “I was embarrassed to show my personal side under the theme of love, and I had a lot of worries. I thought, ‘I want to show more of the various aspects of people, and I finally decided to appear with courage.'”

She also addressed whether she’d seen the harsh comments made about her by the panelists throughout the season, saying: “I didn’t look for it on purpose, but I came across it through shorts and media. I thought it was better not to look at it because I know it.”

Choi Mina Sue also acknowledged the elements about herself that she needs to grow after seeing herself on the show, responding: “I think it’s facial expression management. I tend to show everything I think on my expression, and I thought it might make someone uncomfortable.

“I felt that I needed to practice controlling my emotions in order to be more mature. I also want to fix my habits such as eyebrow wrinkles and lip movements. When I try to say something useless, my lips move.”

