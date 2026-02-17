Choi Mina Sue reveals her true thoughts about being the ‘villain’ of Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue has revealed her real thoughts about being called a “villain” on Single’s Inferno alongside accusations she was “leading people on” during the show.

During an interview with Star News Korea, she responded: “Honestly, it didn’t feel that bad. I think someone can be a villain to one person and a hero to another. That’s what makes life diverse.

“You can be a good person to someone and not so good to someone else. I think people found those aspects entertaining, so it didn’t hit me too hard. In a way, it was interesting and even amusing to have some kind of label attached to my name.”

Choi Mina Sue also discussed the “emotional toll” that she felt whilst filming Single’s Inferno.

She emotionally admitted: “It was really intense. Since it involves real people’s stories, it’s very different from something you can study or prepare for. You can’t be sure, ‘If I do this, that person will react this way.’

“When you try to predict everything on your own, you end up overthinking, and I think I kind of spiraled during that process. But I’m the type of person who’s good at falling apart and getting back up again.

“Even on Single’s Inferno five, I completely broke down at one point, then reorganized myself and ran toward the path I believed was right. There were a lot of ups and downs.”

