Ranked: The insane net worths of the original America’s Next Top Model panellists today

The America’s Next Top Model panellists spent most of their time criticising and praising the contestants. It consisted of Tyra Banks, Nigel Barker, Miss J and Jay Manuel – and years on from the 2000s competition, they’re all living off huge net worths.

1. Kimora Lee Simmons – $200 million

Kimora Lee Simmons was part of the OG panellist. She went on to take her modelling background, having been signed with Chanel as a teenager, into becoming a businesswoman. Kimora sold her brand, Baby Phat, for $140 million, before buying it back in 2019!

2. Tyra Banks – $90 million

Tyra is the lady who created ANTM back in 2003, and was the executive producer during its revival in 2016. She’s also hosted Dancing With The Stars and America’s Got Talent, and has repeatedly been ranked among the world’s most influential people by Time Magazine.

3. Jay Manuel – $10 million

Jay is known for having a huge fallout with Tyra, and after he left the show, became the founder and CEO of the beauty line, Jay Manuel Beauty. He has since become one of the judges for Miss Universe and hosted the spin-off show, Canada’s Next Top Model.

4. Nigel Barker – $8 million

Nigel ended up hosting reality show The Face for a few years, and has two children. He mainly now works as a celebrity photographer, such as with Taylor Swift, alongside continuing to be on the panel for modelling contests, including Holland’s Next Top Model.

5. Miss J – $7 million

Miss J has the lowest wealth compared to his ANTM co-stars, but he’s still super rich. He currently lives in Paris and works as a runway coach, having coached models for designers such as Hervé Léger, Valentino, Chanel, and Alexander McQueen, to name a few.

5. Janice Dickinson – $500K

One of the most successful models of the 1970s and 1980s, Janice has since been in several reality shows, such as I’m A Celebrity, and spends most of her time reliving her old panel dreams by reacting to modelling catwalk videos on social media.

