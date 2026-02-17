‘Bull f**king sh*t’: ANTM winner responds to Tyra Banks’ apology for closing gap in her teeth

Danielle Evans won ANTM in 2006, however she had quite the traumatic time on the show when Tyra Banks made her have the gap between her teeth closed up.

During Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Tyra does formally apologise to Danielle for the procedure, saying: “I’ve actually apologized for the issue with Dani and what happened. That was between a rock and a hard place for me.”

As for why she thought Danielle should undergo the procedure, Tyra explained: “There were agents that would tell me she will not work with those teeth, it’s just not going to happen.

“That’s what they told me. I could’ve just been quiet and let them handle it. Hindsight is 20/20 for all of us. It just so happens that a lot of the things that are 20/20 for me happened in front of the world.”

ANTM winner Danielle Evans then reacted to Tyra’s apology, and it’s safe to say it understandably didn’t go down well.

She slammed: “Bull f*cking sh*t. Me getting my gap closed is not opening any doors for me. You knew what you were doing for the show. You were making it good for TV, at my expense.”

She also spoke out about another clip in which Chelsey Hersely was required to get a gap widened in her teeth, despite Danielle having her closed entirely.

She reacted: “People have told me one season that she got a gap created in a girl’s mouth. Girl, that is absolutely ridiculous. What?”

