ANTM’s Miss J gives update on his health after stroke left him in coma and unable to talk

Former America’s Next Top Model judge Miss J Alexander shockingly revealed in the new Netflix documentary that he suffered a stroke in 2022, leaving him in a coma and unable to walk.

Miss J Alexander revealed during the documentary: ” I spent five weeks in a coma, I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t talk. And I thought to myself, ‘What was I going to do?’”

Miss J Alexander also claimed that Tyra Banks had never come to visit him following his stroke.

Whilst we don’t get a huge update during the documentary about how the ANTM icon Miss J Alexander is doing after his stroke, he spoke more about his recovery in an interview with Tudum.

He explained that he’s “fine” and is currently “healing and dealing.” When asked why he felt like now what the right time to share his story, he explained: “I’m good at what I did — do and did — which is teaching models how to inky slink down the runway.”

The director of the Netflix documentary, Daniel Sivan, always personally noted how Miss J’s recovery matters within the larger story of ANTM, explaining: “He would give confidence to so many people that were watching it saying, ‘It is OK to be who you are.’ It’s just about giving zero f*cks. ‘I am who I am, and you people accept it.’ ”

Miss J Alexander adds: “After spending five weeks in a coma and one year, five months in the hospital, I’m alive to tell it as I lived it. And no dreams of the afterlife, not one.”

