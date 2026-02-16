Everything the two Single’s Inferno couples still together have said about their relationships

There are two Single’s Inferno couples still together following the reunion, so here’s every adorable thing they’ve said about their relationships after the show.

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been confirmed they they had continued dating after Single’s Inferno during the finale, and it looks like they’re still together now.

During the Single’s Inferno reunion, Lim Su-been confirmed that the pair had stayed in contact after filming and that Hee-sun has just one month before she had to go back to America, with the two going on five dates before she left.

Su-been recalled that she had a curfew she had to go back for, and that the two would “rush back” together.

Hee-sun added that Su-been told her that he “felt sad” their time together had gone by so fast, something which made her heart “flutter.” It seriously doesn’t get much cuter than these two.

They agreed to “revisit” their relationship after Hee-sun has returned from her studies, with Su-been admitting that he wondered whether to end their relationship before she left for America.

Hee-sun confessed that after she first left, Su-been wouldn’t reply to her for “two or three days” and made her feel like he wasn’t actually interested in her. He then realised that she wasn’t going to be in America forever and would come back to Korea, and so decided to reach out to her again.

The pair ended up talking on the phone together “five days” a week and began to “rely on each other more and more”, and if their recent socials posts are anything to go by, the two are still very happily in a relationship together.

Kim Jae-jin and Lee Joo-young

Whilst these two have been a lot more private in their relationship than Hee-sun and Su-been, Jae-jin did reveal that he took her out for ice cream “right after filming wrapped.”

She also revealed that he came to her exhibition and that the pair regularly keep in touch. Joo-young added that “things are going well” between them and they both agreed they wanted the relationship “to last a long time.” I seriously have tears in my eyes.

Jae-jin added that he’s “serious in his desire” to get to know Joo-young even better, and that since he’s “developed feelings for her” that he wants to “get to know her more.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.