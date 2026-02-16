People are convinced this Singles Inferno star has undergone a huge cosmetic transformation

They think she looks really different

Yoon Hajeong appears to have undergone a huge cosmetic transformation, according to Single’s Inferno viewers. The season three star looks really different compared to when she joined the Netflix dating show, and most rumours are pointing to potential lip filler.

None of the speculation has been confirmed by Hajeong, and it’s all purely based on people’s opinions. It’s common belief that a lot of the Single’s Inferno cast have undergone cosmetic fillers and surgery, but none of them have actually confirmed any of it.

On Hajeong’s recent selfie uploaded to Instagram, someone commented, “Does she look different or is it just me?” Others agreed and replied to the rumour, “Seems like she’s having surgery? Because it’s so different, not because of makeup and bangs.”

One person speculated: “Surgery.. nose and filler. She looks completely different,” while another said, “It is just a filter. On videos she still looks the same.” Some even went as far as to say they didn’t recognise the person they’re following on social media.

Hajeong paid a visit to DL Plastic Surgery, as noted in a report they shared on their website with photo evidence from July 2025, and there’s unconfirmed speculation she’s undergone rhinoplasty, double eyelid surgery, or jawline contouring in the past.

She recently promoted Velotero on her socials, which is a medical device used for the temporary recovery of facial wrinkles and volume in adults. Another reason she may be looking different is because she often wears wigs, which she recently admitted online.

Hajeong became famous for her direct eye contact, to the point where it was nicknamed the ‘Ha-jeong stare’. So it’s no wonder people are so focused on the tiny details of her face. Hajeong has been contacted for comment by Reality Shrine.

