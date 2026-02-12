Vic’s college students reveal what he’s actually like in real life as he stars on Love Is Blind

Some have known him for over a decade

Vic from Love Is Blind works as a college professor on the outside world, and his students are now revealing what he’s really like in real life. Turns out it’s not just some on-screen nice guy persona, because he really is as lovely as he seems, according to his decade-long pupils.

He started his career at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, when he was a PHD student. Vic spent the last ten years focusing on Californian jails and violence prevention, and worked at Saint Louis University for a while, before The Ohio State University in 2023.

Vic was assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at College for Public Health and Social Justice and School of Social Work at Saint Louis University, and is now a public policy professor and faculty member with Ohio State’s Criminal Justice Research Center.

It turns out he’s an absolute favourite when it comes to his college students. One of them said: “I took his Public Policy class. He is a true gentleman and a scholar. And a stud.” Another wrote: “Bro, he’s my Public Policy Analysis professor this semester…”

“I’ve know him for over a decade. Dope guy. Smart, calm, genuine. V smart,” said a college student, while a former work colleague kindly wrote: “Had the pleasure of working with him at the Glenn College! He’s the best! Excited to watch his journey unfold.”

Seriously, is there anything wrong with this guy? Someone else said: “He was an ex colleague of mines and honestly, a real solid guy! He’s super smart and intelligent and I honestly enjoyed working with him and engaging with him because he really knew his stuff!”

