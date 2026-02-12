Revisiting the messy saga between Yolanda Hadid and Zayn after they allegedly got into fight

Zayn Malik has recently been called out for his comments about Gigi Hadid, however amid all that drama let’s not forget the messy saga that allegedly happened between Yolanda and Zayn back in 2021.

According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Zayn and Yolanda got into a very heated argument whilst he was staying with her, and reportedly ““shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain,” although Zayn “adamantly” denied any “false allegations.”

In October 2021, Zayn pleaded no contest to four criminal harassment charges against Yolanda and Gigi, with him being put on 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days.

He was also required to complete an anger-management class and a domestic violence program, and have no contact with Yolanda.

At the time Gigi released a statement about the alleged claims against Zayn Malik regarding Yolanda, saying: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai and asks for privacy during this time.”

Gigi and Zayn broke up very shortly after the alleged incident occurred, and he then spoke out about in July 2023 during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

He explained “For me, I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t, because, for me the most valuable thing that I have in life is time and that takes so much time, in a toxic environment to like explain yourself to people and justify this.

“So I just kind of kept to myself, I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about, I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her, any sort of narrative online where my daughter was gonna look back and read that. If something happens in the family I’d rather keep that between the family, you don’t need a whole audience of people.”

He added that he was concerned his daughter Khai might one day read about, saying: “Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was… there was no point. I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that’s all that needs to be said.”

