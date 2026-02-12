What did HGTV host Nicole Curtis say to get her show instantly axed?

Rehab Addict was cancelled the same day it was due to air

Nicole Curtis has long been associated with restoring historic homes, not controversy. However, this week, a behind-the-scenes clip surfaced just as Rehab Addict was preparing to return with new episodes, triggering swift consequences.

Rather than issuing a holding statement, HGTV moved quickly to pull the series from its platforms, confirming it was responding to offensive language captured during filming.

Curtis has since issued an apology, stating that the word used does not reflect who she is and maintaining that additional context has yet to be shared. Here is what has been confirmed so far.

Nicole Curtis just had her HGTV show axed

HGTV removed Rehab Addict from its platforms in February 2026 after a video emerged showing Curtis using a racial slur during production, per Radar Online.

The clip hit the internet the same day the show was expected to return with new episodes, turning what should’ve been a promo moment into a crisis moment.

The network’s action wasn’t subtle. The series was removed, and the show has essentially been cancelled in the aftermath.

HGTV told The Hollywood Reporter: “HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

What racial slur did Nicole use?

The slur in question was the N-word. Most outlets avoid printing it in full due to it being harmful language that doesn’t require repeating.

The video was first published by Radar Online, and other outlets subsequently described the clip as showing Curtis saying the N-word during filming, then reacting immediately after she realises what she said.

The reported context is that the moment happened while cameras were rolling, meaning it wasn’t a private hot mic rumour; it was allegedly captured as usable footage.

The clip shows Curtis appearing to register the seriousness right away, and she immediately wants the moment removed.

She’s seen struggling with some home renovation work before she says: “Why? It’s the last one. Oh, fart n*****.”

Curtis continues: “What the f*** is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life.”

Nicole’s response and apology

Curtis responded publicly with an apology and said the word was wrong, wasn’t part of her vocabulary, and she’s sorry to everyone.

She also posted messaging that frames her headspace as “family first,” saying she needs to be a mom right now and that there’s more to the story than what’s been shared so far.

HGTV’s response was essentially immediate once the clip went public. Rehab Addict was pulled from HGTV platforms, and the planned rollout was scrapped.

What’s still unclear is whether Curtis’s relationship with HGTV is permanently over beyond this show.

