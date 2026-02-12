The Tab

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

He’s being utterly dragged

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Zayn Malik has caused major controversy after appearing on Call Her Daddy, where he reflected on his past relationships, parenting style, and why he’s officially done with public romance.

The former One Direction singer, now 33, spoke candidly to host Alex Cooper about his six-year on-and-off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The pair dated from 2015 until their final split in 2021 and share a five-year-old daughter, Khai. But it was Malik’s blunt reassessment of their romance that really struck a nerve online.

He said he doesn’t think he was ever “in love” with Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Despite writing several love songs about her and having her eyes tattooed on his body, Zayn revealed he was never in love with Gigi Hadid. Reflecting on their relationship, Zayn suggested that what he once thought was love may have actually been something else.

“At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realized maybe it wasn’t,” he said. “Maybe it was lust… I don’t feel like it was love.”

He clarified that he still cares deeply for Hadid, adding that he will “always love G” because she is the mother of his child and that he has “the utmost respect for her”. He also explained that his definition of love has evolved over time and that while he may have felt in love during the relationship, he no longer sees it that way now.

Instagram

He revealed he left £500 under his daughter’s pillow for the tooth fairy

Malik admitted to leaving roughly £500 under five-year-old Khai’s pillow after she lost her first tooth, and apparently Gigi Hadid was not impressed.

“I think I gave her a bit too much money from the tooth fairy,” he said. “Her mum gave me s**t about it.”

Malik defended himself by pointing to his upbringing and work ethic, saying he grew up with very little and feels entitled to give his daughter what he wants now that he’s successful. Alex Cooper jokingly sided with Hadid, saying she agreed the amount was excessive.

He said he’s done with public relationships for good

Instagram

Malik also opened up about how fame affected his past romances, explaining that he has no interest in being in another public relationship.

“I’m not looking for a public relationship again… I’ve just learned from it that it don’t work for me.”

Before Hadid, Malik was famously engaged to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, ending their four-year relationship in 2015, another high-profile romance that unfolded largely in the spotlight.

His language about women also sparked criticism

Elsewhere in the interview, people noted that Malik repeatedly referred to women as “females”. Some people also took issue with moments where he described doing activities he framed as typically done by “females”, like looking after his chickens.

James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post before he died was a devastating tribute

Ellissa Bain

He passed away from cancer at 48

As he admits he didn’t even love her, here’s a recap of why Zayn and Gigi split in the first place

Hayley Soen

It was messy

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He battled colon cancer for three years

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Hebe Hancock

He’s being utterly dragged

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Ellissa Bain

Something’s not adding up here

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

Sophie Guzminova

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Gamze Aslan

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

A Manchester student could become the Catholic Church’s first Gen Z saint

Alisa Pasha

From the Ali G to the Vatican – one student’s life is now being considered for sainthood

I worked on the hospital ward with Lucy Letby at the time of the deaths – here’s what it was like

Hayley Soen

‘A chaotic madhouse’

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sienna Wilson

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

