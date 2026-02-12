‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

33 mins ago

Zayn Malik has caused major controversy after appearing on Call Her Daddy, where he reflected on his past relationships, parenting style, and why he’s officially done with public romance.

The former One Direction singer, now 33, spoke candidly to host Alex Cooper about his six-year on-and-off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The pair dated from 2015 until their final split in 2021 and share a five-year-old daughter, Khai. But it was Malik’s blunt reassessment of their romance that really struck a nerve online.

He said he doesn’t think he was ever “in love” with Gigi Hadid

Despite writing several love songs about her and having her eyes tattooed on his body, Zayn revealed he was never in love with Gigi Hadid. Reflecting on their relationship, Zayn suggested that what he once thought was love may have actually been something else.

“At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realized maybe it wasn’t,” he said. “Maybe it was lust… I don’t feel like it was love.”

He clarified that he still cares deeply for Hadid, adding that he will “always love G” because she is the mother of his child and that he has “the utmost respect for her”. He also explained that his definition of love has evolved over time and that while he may have felt in love during the relationship, he no longer sees it that way now.

He revealed he left £500 under his daughter’s pillow for the tooth fairy

Malik admitted to leaving roughly £500 under five-year-old Khai’s pillow after she lost her first tooth, and apparently Gigi Hadid was not impressed.

“I think I gave her a bit too much money from the tooth fairy,” he said. “Her mum gave me s**t about it.”

Malik defended himself by pointing to his upbringing and work ethic, saying he grew up with very little and feels entitled to give his daughter what he wants now that he’s successful. Alex Cooper jokingly sided with Hadid, saying she agreed the amount was excessive.

He said he’s done with public relationships for good

Malik also opened up about how fame affected his past romances, explaining that he has no interest in being in another public relationship.

“I’m not looking for a public relationship again… I’ve just learned from it that it don’t work for me.”

Before Hadid, Malik was famously engaged to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, ending their four-year relationship in 2015, another high-profile romance that unfolded largely in the spotlight.

His language about women also sparked criticism

Elsewhere in the interview, people noted that Malik repeatedly referred to women as “females”. Some people also took issue with moments where he described doing activities he framed as typically done by “females”, like looking after his chickens.

Featured image credit: Instagram