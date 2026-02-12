This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

43 mins ago

Everyone is calling out Zayn Malik after he shockingly said he was “never in love” with Gigi Hadid in a new interview, despite being with her for six whole years and having a child together, but this old comment tells a different story.

Speaking on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast this week, he said: “At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love. And to be fair fair, just to say this on record, I will always love G because she is the reason my child is on this earth, and I have the utmost respect for her.”

“I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her. […] I felt like when I [first] said it, I think people took it a tap away. So I’m just like, I have so much respect for this woman and I do love her, a crazy amount, but no. I don’t think I was in love with her at that point, otherwise I would’ve been a better version of myself.”

However, in an old interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Zayn insisted he was 100 per cent “in love” with Gigi when they were together. Make your mind up?!

“I was in love—and I think that’s pretty evident. And yeah, I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. And things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but yeah, that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” he said, speaking about his song Let Me.

He continued: “We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

That certainly sounds like someone who was madly in love with his partner to me. In his track Let Me, which is about Gigi, Zayn literally sings about wanting to be Gigi’s man and take care of her “For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours”. And now he’s saying he was never in love with her? Something’s not adding up.

