The Tab

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Something’s not adding up here

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone is calling out Zayn Malik after he shockingly said he was “never in love” with Gigi Hadid in a new interview, despite being with her for six whole years and having a child together, but this old comment tells a different story.

Speaking on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast this week, he said: “At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realised maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love. And to be fair fair, just to say this on record, I will always love G because she is the reason my child is on this earth, and I have the utmost respect for her.”

“I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her. […] I felt like when I [first] said it, I think people took it a tap away. So I’m just like, I have so much respect for this woman and I do love her, a crazy amount, but no. I don’t think I was in love with her at that point, otherwise I would’ve been a better version of myself.”

However, in an old interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Zayn insisted he was 100 per cent “in love” with Gigi when they were together. Make your mind up?!

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

“I was in love—and I think that’s pretty evident. And yeah, I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. And things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but yeah, that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” he said, speaking about his song Let Me.

He continued: “We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

That certainly sounds like someone who was madly in love with his partner to me. In his track Let Me, which is about Gigi, Zayn literally sings about wanting to be Gigi’s man and take care of her “For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours”. And now he’s saying he was never in love with her? Something’s not adding up.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Celebrity Viral Zayn Malik
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Who is influencer Mishka Silva? Inside Tobey Maguire’s rumoured romance and HUGE age gap

After Lily Allen’s ruthless album, here’s who her ex David Harbour is dating now

Latest

James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post before he died was a devastating tribute

Ellissa Bain

He passed away from cancer at 48

As he admits he didn’t even love her, here’s a recap of why Zayn and Gigi split in the first place

Hayley Soen

It was messy

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He battled colon cancer for three years

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Hebe Hancock

He’s being utterly dragged

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Ellissa Bain

Something’s not adding up here

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

Sophie Guzminova

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Gamze Aslan

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

A Manchester student could become the Catholic Church’s first Gen Z saint

Alisa Pasha

From the Ali G to the Vatican – one student’s life is now being considered for sainthood

I worked on the hospital ward with Lucy Letby at the time of the deaths – here’s what it was like

Hayley Soen

‘A chaotic madhouse’

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sienna Wilson

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post before he died was a devastating tribute

Ellissa Bain

He passed away from cancer at 48

As he admits he didn’t even love her, here’s a recap of why Zayn and Gigi split in the first place

Hayley Soen

It was messy

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He battled colon cancer for three years

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Hebe Hancock

He’s being utterly dragged

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Ellissa Bain

Something’s not adding up here

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

Sophie Guzminova

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Gamze Aslan

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

A Manchester student could become the Catholic Church’s first Gen Z saint

Alisa Pasha

From the Ali G to the Vatican – one student’s life is now being considered for sainthood

I worked on the hospital ward with Lucy Letby at the time of the deaths – here’s what it was like

Hayley Soen

‘A chaotic madhouse’

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sienna Wilson

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’