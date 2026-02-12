Two major developments surface in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

4 hours ago

Two major developments have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, including a new bitcoin demand from a mystery tipster and the discovery of possible physical evidence near her last known location.

A new note claims someone will reveal the kidnapper’s identity

According to TMZ, a new note connected to the case was received shortly before 5am PT, but it does not appear to be from the suspected kidnapper. Instead, the sender claims they have information about who was involved and is offering to share a name in exchange for payment.

The message reportedly says the sender has tried unsuccessfully to contact Savannah Guthrie’s siblings, Camron and Annie, via email and text. It continues: “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

The note includes a legitimate bitcoin address that differs from the one used in the original ransom demand previously received by TMZ and two Tucson TV stations. It’s currently unclear whether the sender is credible.

One bitcoin is worth roughly $66,000 at the time of writing, slightly more than the $50,000 reward currently offered by law enforcement for information leading to Nancy’s kidnappers.

FBI reportedly recovered a black glove near last known sighting

In a separate development, investigators have reportedly found a black glove near the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen. The New York Post first reported that an FBI agent recovered the glove from the side of a road approximately 1.5 miles from her Tucson-area home.

The discovery comes shortly after the FBI released images and video of a masked suspect allegedly involved in the abduction. The individual was seen wearing a ski mask, a backpack, and what appeared to be black gloves, along with an object resembling a holstered firearm at the front of their waist.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the glove is connected to the suspect or the crime.

Investigators believe the alleged kidnapper may be from the Tucson area, but no suspects have been publicly identified.

