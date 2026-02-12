The Tab

Two major developments surface in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

A new note has been discovered

Hebe Hancock | News

Two major developments have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, including a new bitcoin demand from a mystery tipster and the discovery of possible physical evidence near her last known location.

Pima County Sheriff's Department

A new note claims someone will reveal the kidnapper’s identity

According to TMZ, a new note connected to the case was received shortly before 5am PT, but it does not appear to be from the suspected kidnapper. Instead, the sender claims they have information about who was involved and is offering to share a name in exchange for payment.

The message reportedly says the sender has tried unsuccessfully to contact Savannah Guthrie’s siblings, Camron and Annie, via email and text. It continues: “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

The note includes a legitimate bitcoin address that differs from the one used in the original ransom demand previously received by TMZ and two Tucson TV stations. It’s currently unclear whether the sender is credible.

One bitcoin is worth roughly $66,000 at the time of writing, slightly more than the $50,000 reward currently offered by law enforcement for information leading to Nancy’s kidnappers.

FBI reportedly recovered a black glove near last known sighting

In a separate development, investigators have reportedly found a black glove near the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen. The New York Post first reported that an FBI agent recovered the glove from the side of a road approximately 1.5 miles from her Tucson-area home.

The discovery comes shortly after the FBI released images and video of a masked suspect allegedly involved in the abduction. The individual was seen wearing a ski mask, a backpack, and what appeared to be black gloves, along with an object resembling a holstered firearm at the front of their waist.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the glove is connected to the suspect or the crime.

Investigators believe the alleged kidnapper may be from the Tucson area, but no suspects have been publicly identified.

Hebe Hancock | News

University of Warwick vice-chancellor receives £4,000 pay rise despite mass job cuts

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The university has introduced a cost-cutting scheme that encourages employees to resign

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder’s visa rejection puts grassroots venue at risk

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser may have to leave the country after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

