Ring founder addresses creepy doorbell footage of suspect in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

People have been questioning how the footage was retrieved

The founder of Ring Doorbell has spoken out, after creepy footage emerged in the case of Nancy Guthrie. Almost two weeks ago, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Arizona, leaving a blood trace at her entrance.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of 31st January, after going to dinner with her family. It is believed she was taken against her will from her home.

The FBI has been trying to piece together information, and it was first reported that ransom notes had been sent to media outlets. One ransom note reportedly demanded a $6million Bitcoin payment in exchange for Nancy’s release. The FBI is offering a $50,000 (£36,000) reward for information in the case.

Now, investigators have released footage taken from a doorbell outside of Nancy Guthrie’s house. It shows a masked person, wearing gloves and carrying a backpack, tampering with the camera.

People have been questioning how the footage was retrieved, and why it took nearly two weeks. Law enforcement officials initially said they couldn’t retrieve footage from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera because she didn’t subscribe to a particular service. With a Google Nest doorbell, it provides 30 days of video history with a subscription, but just three hours of footage without it.

FBI director Kash Patel said: “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

The footage was taken on a Google Nest device, but now the founder of Ring has given some insight into how the systems work.

“I do know with Ring specifically, if you delete a recording or if you don’t want a recording, you don’t have a subscription. We do not have it stored. I know that because I built the systems with my team,” Founder Jamie Siminoff said, as per Fox Business.

He cautioned against speculating about the specifics of the Guthrie investigation, and noted different companies build their systems differently. “I wouldn’t want to speculate,” he said. “Maybe they’re also, maybe we’re wrong, and that she did have some sort of subscription. You know, again, we’re getting a lot of, in the sort of in these cases, I’ve found that a lot of the things that we’re hearing are not always correct, and we find out later what’s actually happening.”

He added: “If you delete a recording or if you don’t want a recording, you don’t have a subscription. We do not have it stored.”

A person has been questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation, and it’s since been reported they have been released. It’s not clear if this person is the person in the footage.

