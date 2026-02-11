Security expert reveals this ‘important clue’ could be key in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping

2 hours ago

A surveillance device reportedly discovered on the roof of Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home may end up being a major clue in the investigation into her disappearance, according to a security professional weighing in on the case.

The 84-year-old, mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since 1st February, with FBI agents and local law enforcement continuing an extensive search effort. Investigators recently released a video showing a masked individual, described as armed, appearing to interfere with Guthrie’s doorbell camera on the morning she vanished.

The footage shows the person dressed in a mask and gloves and carrying a backpack, and authorities hope someone may recognise them. A ransom note left behind reportedly demanded a $6 million Bitcoin payment in exchange for Nancy’s release.

The case has drawn national attention, with President Donald Trump urging anyone with information to contact the FBI, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While the newly released doorbell footage has dominated headlines, security specialist Dan Donovan, founder of risk management firm Stratoscope Holdings, believes another detail could prove even more significant: A wired camera recovered from the roof of Guthrie’s Tucson property.

Police activity at the home intensified shortly after her disappearance, with numerous officers seen combing the area. One agent was spotted climbing onto the roof, where investigators are believed to have located the device. CNN reported a tip from neighbour Laura Coates may have led officers to check the area after she noticed the roof appeared unusually clean, as though it had been recently recoated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Speaking to Us Magazine, Donovan said a rooftop camera signals a level of planning that goes beyond a spontaneous crime.

He suggested the device may have been used to monitor entrances, track who visited the property, or observe potential police response patterns: “It’s potentially one of the most important clues.”

If investigators confirm that both the ransom note and the surveillance equipment were left by the same individuals, Donovan argued it could point toward a calculated operation rather than an impulsive act.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie, 56, and Camron, 61, have continued making public appeals for information. Sharing the FBI’s video of the masked suspect on social media, Savannah wrote that someone must recognise the individual and expressed hope that her mother is still alive.

Authorities have offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy’s safe return as the search continues.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.