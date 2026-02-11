The Tab

Security expert reveals this ‘important clue’ could be key in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping

New evidence has been released

Hebe Hancock | News

A surveillance device reportedly discovered on the roof of Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home may end up being a major clue in the investigation into her disappearance, according to a security professional weighing in on the case.

Pima County’s Sheriff Department

The 84-year-old, mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since 1st February, with FBI agents and local law enforcement continuing an extensive search effort. Investigators recently released a video showing a masked individual, described as armed, appearing to interfere with Guthrie’s doorbell camera on the morning she vanished.

The footage shows the person dressed in a mask and gloves and carrying a backpack, and authorities hope someone may recognise them. A ransom note left behind reportedly demanded a $6 million Bitcoin payment in exchange for Nancy’s release.

The case has drawn national attention, with President Donald Trump urging anyone with information to contact the FBI, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While the newly released doorbell footage has dominated headlines, security specialist Dan Donovan, founder of risk management firm Stratoscope Holdings, believes another detail could prove even more significant: A wired camera recovered from the roof of Guthrie’s Tucson property.

Police activity at the home intensified shortly after her disappearance, with numerous officers seen combing the area. One agent was spotted climbing onto the roof, where investigators are believed to have located the device. CNN reported a tip from neighbour Laura Coates may have led officers to check the area after she noticed the roof appeared unusually clean, as though it had been recently recoated.

Speaking to Us Magazine, Donovan said a rooftop camera signals a level of planning that goes beyond a spontaneous crime.

He suggested the device may have been used to monitor entrances, track who visited the property, or observe potential police response patterns: “It’s potentially one of the most important clues.”

If investigators confirm that both the ransom note and the surveillance equipment were left by the same individuals, Donovan argued it could point toward a calculated operation rather than an impulsive act.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie, 56, and Camron, 61, have continued making public appeals for information. Sharing the FBI’s video of the masked suspect on social media, Savannah wrote that someone must recognise the individual and expressed hope that her mother is still alive.

Authorities have offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy’s safe return as the search continues.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Nancy Guthrie News True crime
Hebe Hancock | News

Read Next

Mother-in-law of Nancy Guthrie suspect speaks out as CCTV footage reveals alleged culprit

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

FBI and Savannah Guthrie release worrying update on mum Nancy’s case after deadline passes

Latest

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

Controversial professor invited Peter Thiel to deliver ‘anti-christ’ lectures at Cambridge

Alexander Newman

James Orr described the right-wing billionaire as ‘the walking antidote to the modern multiversity’

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

Controversial professor invited Peter Thiel to deliver ‘anti-christ’ lectures at Cambridge

Alexander Newman

James Orr described the right-wing billionaire as ‘the walking antidote to the modern multiversity’