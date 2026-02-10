FBI and Savannah Guthrie release worrying update on mum Nancy’s case after deadline passes

It has almost been two weeks since she was last seen

It’s been almost two weeks since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, and the FBI have now issued a worrying update as the ransom deadline passed.

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31st, after a family dinner. By that morning, Nancy had disappeared, leaving behind all her personal belongings and a trace of her blood at the entrance. She lived alone, but uses a pacemaker and needs daily medication for her various health conditions.

Since her mum’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie has been spreading awareness and trying to contact the people involved on social media. The TV anchor has spent the last 13 years on NBC’s Today show, but has taken a step back to help with the investigation.

There have been reports of ransom notes sent to various media outlets demanding payment of $6 million for the return of Nancy, which Savannah agreed to in an Instagram video uploaded two days ago. However, the deadline has passed, and there hasn’t been any change in the investigation.

The FBI, which is now involved in the search, revealed that there hasn’t been any confirmed communication between the Guthrie family and anyone involved in Nancy’s disappearance. They also shared that there are no persons of interest or suspects, even as we enter the second week of the search mission.

“Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case,” the department said in a public statement.

Savannah confirmed that the police and FBI are working hard to get Nancy back safely.

“Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” Savannah said.

“I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement,” she added. “We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

