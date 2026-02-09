The Tab

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Savannah Guthrie’s mum, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared on the 31st January, in what is now being treated as a criminal case, and now there’s an alleged ransom for her return. Here’s Savannah’s net worth revealed, in the middle of this tragic situation.

Nancy disappeared two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since

On the 31st January, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothill home. A family member last saw her at 9:44 pm after being dropped off from a dinner outing. It’s not known what she was doing overnight, as she lives alone and independently, but by the next morning, she had missed an important meeting at church. After trouble contacting her, law enforcement was called, and they found evidence of a crime scene at her home.

Nancy Guthrie’s daughter is NBC news anchor and journalist Savannah Guthrie. Since her mum went missing, she’s been very publicly asking for her to be returned, and has taken a step away from her role in TV so she can help with the case. The alleged kidnappers have been sending ransom notes to various media outlets, demanding a ransom fee of $6 million (£4.4 million).

At the crime scene, police reportedly found blood evidence at the entrance, damaged security cameras and signs of forced entry. Key personal belongings of Nancy, such as her phone, purse and car, were left in the home.

Svannah Guthrie’s net worth as a TV anchor

Nancy’s daughter, Savannah, has been a news anchor for 13 and a half years, for the Today show on NBC. According to Newsweek, her net worth is $40 million (£29 million). She’s been given until 5 pm local time on the 9th of February to pay the ransom.

“You’ve placed her in great jeopardy without giving her the meds that are critical to her,” a sheriff on the case told CBS, addressing the abductors. “Again, as I’ve said, it could be fatal if she doesn’t get those meds.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.
Featured image via Instagram.

More on: News TV US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Read Next

Nurse explains why there was no CCTV in the baby unit where Lucy Letby worked

Cardiff University staff member dies after falling five floors from a university building

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Latest
bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now

bridgerton the featherington family

Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

Claudia Cox

There’s solid evidence Mr Finch will return for part two

Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

Hayley Soen

ITV seems to have forgotten his behaviour was branded ‘petrifying’

11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

Rebecca Pattni

We’re sorry in advance

Eight Valentines ideas around Edinburgh that will make sure you don’t end up in Hive

Khushi Parekh

If you do end up there…that was not my doing x

Chad Franke shares shocking journal entries from when he was ‘brainwashed’ by Ruby Franke

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so revealing

Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

Charlotte Morgan

The UCU cited ‘untenable workloads’, including job cuts and working conditions

Inmate Lucy Letby three prison jobs

Inmate reveals Lucy Letby has THREE prison jobs — so this is what she actually does behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Most people are lucky to get one job, she’s got three of the cushiest ones’

Bridgerton’s costume designer reveals the secret meanings behind Queen Charlotte’s wigs

Hebe Hancock

Who knew hair could say so much

‘It’s dark’: Love Island’s Dami shares feelings on Indiyah ‘cheating’ drama during livestream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He addressed the situation with Tyrique

Streaker

Private jets and powerful people: Meet Alex, the ‘Super Bowl streaker’ and multimillionaire

Kieran Galpin

At least we know what the cryptic message on his chest means now