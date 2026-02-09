Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

7 hours ago

Savannah Guthrie’s mum, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared on the 31st January, in what is now being treated as a criminal case, and now there’s an alleged ransom for her return. Here’s Savannah’s net worth revealed, in the middle of this tragic situation.

Nancy disappeared two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since

On the 31st January, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothill home. A family member last saw her at 9:44 pm after being dropped off from a dinner outing. It’s not known what she was doing overnight, as she lives alone and independently, but by the next morning, she had missed an important meeting at church. After trouble contacting her, law enforcement was called, and they found evidence of a crime scene at her home.

Nancy Guthrie’s daughter is NBC news anchor and journalist Savannah Guthrie. Since her mum went missing, she’s been very publicly asking for her to be returned, and has taken a step away from her role in TV so she can help with the case. The alleged kidnappers have been sending ransom notes to various media outlets, demanding a ransom fee of $6 million (£4.4 million).

At the crime scene, police reportedly found blood evidence at the entrance, damaged security cameras and signs of forced entry. Key personal belongings of Nancy, such as her phone, purse and car, were left in the home.

Svannah Guthrie’s net worth as a TV anchor

Nancy’s daughter, Savannah, has been a news anchor for 13 and a half years, for the Today show on NBC. According to Newsweek, her net worth is $40 million (£29 million). She’s been given until 5 pm local time on the 9th of February to pay the ransom.

“You’ve placed her in great jeopardy without giving her the meds that are critical to her,” a sheriff on the case told CBS, addressing the abductors. “Again, as I’ve said, it could be fatal if she doesn’t get those meds.”

