Cardiff University staff member dies after falling five floors from a university building

A member of Cardiff University’s academic staff has died after falling five floors from a Cardiff University building.

The incident took place at Cardiff University’s Translational Research Hub on Maindy Road in Cathays at around 3.45pm last Friday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services present, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Cardiff University has referred to the man as a member of its academic staff.

The investigation into the event is ongoing, but it is not being treated as a suspicious incident.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was a serious incident involving a member of university academic staff yesterday (Friday 6th February) afternoon.

“Emergency services were in attendance and we continue to assist the police, and others, with their ongoing investigations.

“At this stage it is important not to speculate about the event or circumstances surrounding it. We would urge any university staff to students who are concerned and have been impacted to make use of the university’s support services.

“As this remains an ongoing and developing situation it would be inappropriate to offer further comment. We will share further updates with staff as soon as we can.”

A South Wales Police spokesperson has said: “At approximately 3.45pm on Friday afternoon South Wales Police received a report regarding a man who had fallen from the fifth floor of a building at Cardiff University, located on Maindy Road, Cardiff.

“Emergency services attended; however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Currently there are no suspicious circumstances and next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.

“Formal identification is yet to take place.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can access Cardiff University’s support team here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

