Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s iconic relationship, and girlfriend rumours explained

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was mind-blowing, and now everyone’s looking back at his relationship with Kendall Jenner, so here’s a breakdown of their whirlwind romance, and if he has a girlfriend now.

Rumours about Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating began circulating in 2023, almost exactly three years ago. Paparazzi snapped pics of them looking cosy at a dinner together in Los Angeles, and the internet went wild with speculation about their potential romantic involvement.

Kendall Jenner and 21 Savage arrived at the Super Bowl and will be watching Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MS4m5BlPUy — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 8, 2026

These rumours were largely confirmed by March 2023, as they began appearing together at public performances, including Coachella and courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

During this time, Bad Bunny avoided talking about his relationship with Kendall and chose not to confirm or deny it in interviews. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he explained his need for privacy despite being a public figure.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

He continued: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. At the end of the day, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton and Tyler, The Creator during Bad Bunny’s performance at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/2ag2gSis7R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2026

The pair then apparently broke up by the end of 2023, but there were sightings of them hanging out together during this “break-up” period, so it’s unclear if they were actually over. In early 2024, they were seen together a lot, and by that summer, they had started attending events publicly together, so things were definitely back on the right track.

But unfortunately, this didn’t last long – reports started emerging that they had “taken a step back” by the end of 2024, and the couple haven’t been seen together in a romantic setting ever since.

Since this relationship, despite girlfriend rumours, it appears that Bad Bunny is single right now – at least publicly. So maybe we actually have a chance!

