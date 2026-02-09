The Tab

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s iconic relationship, and girlfriend rumours explained

They were on and off up until recently

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment, News

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was mind-blowing, and now everyone’s looking back at his relationship with Kendall Jenner, so here’s a breakdown of their whirlwind romance, and if he has a girlfriend now.

Rumours about Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating began circulating in 2023, almost exactly three years ago. Paparazzi snapped pics of them looking cosy at a dinner together in Los Angeles, and the internet went wild with speculation about their potential romantic involvement.

These rumours were largely confirmed by March 2023, as they began appearing together at public performances, including Coachella and courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

During this time, Bad Bunny avoided talking about his relationship with Kendall and chose not to confirm or deny it in interviews. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he explained his need for privacy despite being a public figure.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

He continued: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. At the end of the day, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

The pair then apparently broke up by the end of 2023, but there were sightings of them hanging out together during this “break-up” period, so it’s unclear if they were actually over. In early 2024, they were seen together a lot, and by that summer, they had started attending events publicly together, so things were definitely back on the right track.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

But unfortunately, this didn’t last long – reports started emerging that they had “taken a step back” by the end of 2024, and the couple haven’t been seen together in a romantic setting ever since.

Since this relationship, despite girlfriend rumours, it appears that Bad Bunny is single right now – at least publicly. So maybe we actually have a chance!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Kendall Jenner
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment, News

Read Next

Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs break up at the Super Bowl? All the messy drama explained

Bad Bunny

‘It does not define me’: Bad Bunny already had his big coming-out moment, and we missed it

Jake Paul and Bad Bunny’s beef explained, after Super Bowl tweet calling him ‘fake citizen’

Latest

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university accommodation

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university accommodation

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it