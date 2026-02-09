The Tab

Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs break up at the Super Bowl? All the messy drama explained

There are so many different elements

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have sparked major split rumours, and people are convinced the post-Super Bowl fallout might be the final straw.

From Instagram unfollows to cheating gossip and an ongoing legal case, there’s a lot of noise surrounding the couple right now. Here’s what’s actually going on, what’s confirmed, and what’s just social-media speculation.

The couple unfollowed each other after the Super Bowl

Rumours of trouble kicked off after Cardi B and Diggs appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram shortly after the Super Bowl, which Diggs’ team lost.

Neither of them has publicly confirmed a breakup, but the timing sent people into meltdown mode online, with many assuming the relationship is on shaky ground.

As of now, there’s been no official statement from either party addressing their relationship status.

Their family situation has already been headline-making

Cardi and Diggs welcomed a son together in November, adding another layer to an already complicated family dynamic that’s been widely discussed online. Diggs’ children reportedly being born close together in 2025 also became a major talking point on social media, with people debating timelines and relationship overlap.

Diggs’ family presence at the Super Bowl also caught attention, particularly when his son was spotted in the stands, supporting him while wearing an outfit with his number on it.

Instagram

An insider previously told The Sun US that Cardi was aware of Diggs’ reputation from early on and believed he had changed. The rapper herself has publicly brushed off drama before, even joking online when news broke about another child linked to Diggs.

She said on Twitter: “That’s your baby daddy, bi**h? That’s my baby daddy, too. What now? I don’t f***ing know. We’ll figure it out, bi**h.”

Cheating rumours are spreading, but none are confirmed

The latest wave of gossip comes from viral posts alleging Diggs was seen with other women during Super Bowl week, including claims that he was seen with someone at his hotel after the game.

There is no suggestion that these are romantic relationships, and these claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by either Cardi B or Diggs.

Legal drama is also hanging over Diggs

CJ Gunther/UPI/Shutterstock

Separate from the relationship speculation, Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor assault charge linked to an alleged incident last December. According to his attorney, David Meier, Diggs has categorically denied the allegations.

He is expected to appear at Dedham District Court in Massachusetts, where a formal plea is anticipated and a judge will decide whether any conditions will apply while the case proceeds. The woman who filed the police report has not been publicly identified and was reportedly employed by Diggs as a personal chef.

So… have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs actually split?

Right now, there is no official confirmation that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have broken up.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram, CJ Gunther/UPI/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Super Bowl Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Adorable real reason Bad Bunny gave Grammy to little boy during Super Bowl halftime show

Kim

A lip reader has exposed what Lewis Hamilton whispered to Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl

Cardi B breaks her silence as her boyfriend Stefon Diggs is arrested for strangulation

Latest

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university accommodation

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university accommodation

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it