Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs break up at the Super Bowl? All the messy drama explained

There are so many different elements

4 hours ago

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have sparked major split rumours, and people are convinced the post-Super Bowl fallout might be the final straw.

From Instagram unfollows to cheating gossip and an ongoing legal case, there’s a lot of noise surrounding the couple right now. Here’s what’s actually going on, what’s confirmed, and what’s just social-media speculation.

The couple unfollowed each other after the Super Bowl

Rumours of trouble kicked off after Cardi B and Diggs appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram shortly after the Super Bowl, which Diggs’ team lost.

Neither of them has publicly confirmed a breakup, but the timing sent people into meltdown mode online, with many assuming the relationship is on shaky ground.

As of now, there’s been no official statement from either party addressing their relationship status.

cardi and stefon unfollowed each other on instagram after he lost the super bowl 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/87xeHDyEJp — welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 9, 2026

Their family situation has already been headline-making

Cardi and Diggs welcomed a son together in November, adding another layer to an already complicated family dynamic that’s been widely discussed online. Diggs’ children reportedly being born close together in 2025 also became a major talking point on social media, with people debating timelines and relationship overlap.

Diggs’ family presence at the Super Bowl also caught attention, particularly when his son was spotted in the stands, supporting him while wearing an outfit with his number on it.

An insider previously told The Sun US that Cardi was aware of Diggs’ reputation from early on and believed he had changed. The rapper herself has publicly brushed off drama before, even joking online when news broke about another child linked to Diggs.

She said on Twitter: “That’s your baby daddy, bi**h? That’s my baby daddy, too. What now? I don’t f***ing know. We’ll figure it out, bi**h.”

Cheating rumours are spreading, but none are confirmed

The latest wave of gossip comes from viral posts alleging Diggs was seen with other women during Super Bowl week, including claims that he was seen with someone at his hotel after the game.

There is no suggestion that these are romantic relationships, and these claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by either Cardi B or Diggs.

Legal drama is also hanging over Diggs

Separate from the relationship speculation, Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor assault charge linked to an alleged incident last December. According to his attorney, David Meier, Diggs has categorically denied the allegations.

He is expected to appear at Dedham District Court in Massachusetts, where a formal plea is anticipated and a judge will decide whether any conditions will apply while the case proceeds. The woman who filed the police report has not been publicly identified and was reportedly employed by Diggs as a personal chef.

So… have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs actually split?

Right now, there is no official confirmation that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have broken up.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram, CJ Gunther/UPI/Shutterstock