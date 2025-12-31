Cardi B breaks her silence as her boyfriend Stefon Diggs is arrested for strangulation

5 hours ago

New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of attacking a former employee at his Massachusetts home. The 32-year-old wide receiver, who is also singer Cardi B‘s boyfriend, has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault following an alleged incident on 2nd December.

According to a police report obtained by The Tab, the alleged victim, who worked for Diggs until the night of the incident, claims the NFL player smacked her across the face during a row over money. She alleges that Diggs then choked her using the “crook of his elbow”, leaving her struggling to breathe and fearing she would black out.

The report claims Diggs eventually threw the woman onto a bed, allegedly saying “Thought so”, before leaving the room. While the incident occurred in early December at Diggs’ mansion, the woman did not officially press charges until 23rd December.

Diggs is currently in the first year of a massive $69 million contract with the Patriots. His lawyer, David Meier, has hit back at the claims, calling them “unsubstantiated” and “uncorroborated”.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute,” Meier said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The New England Patriots have also released a statement to CBS News, saying: “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

The team went on to say that “Out of respect for all parties involved” they “will have no further comment at this time.”

The arrest comes at a chaotic time for Diggs’ girlfriend, Grammy-winner Cardi B. The pair, who have been linked since October 2024, welcomed a son together just last month.

Cardi took to X to respond to people who have been dragging her for her relationship choices. In a blunt video, she told her followers they were being “too mean”.

“I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby,” Cardi told the camera, referencing the intense scrutiny she’s faced since her relationship with Diggs went public. “Y’all want me to leave my man and f**k yours?”

While some unverified reports suggested Cardi may have tried to silence the alleged victim with a cash offer, these claims remain completely unproven. Cardi has not responded to these claims.

Diggs is due at Dedham District Court on 23rd January.

