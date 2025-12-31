The Tab

Cardi B breaks her silence as her boyfriend Stefon Diggs is arrested for strangulation

He’s due in court next month

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of attacking a former employee at his Massachusetts home. The 32-year-old wide receiver, who is also singer Cardi B‘s boyfriend, has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault following an alleged incident on 2nd December.

According to a police report obtained by The Tab, the alleged victim, who worked for Diggs until the night of the incident, claims the NFL player smacked her across the face during a row over money. She alleges that Diggs then choked her using the “crook of his elbow”, leaving her struggling to breathe and fearing she would black out.

The report claims Diggs eventually threw the woman onto a bed, allegedly saying “Thought so”, before leaving the room. While the incident occurred in early December at Diggs’ mansion, the woman did not officially press charges until 23rd December.

Diggs is currently in the first year of a massive $69 million contract with the Patriots. His lawyer, David Meier, has hit back at the claims, calling them “unsubstantiated” and “uncorroborated”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs)

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute,” Meier said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The New England Patriots have also released a statement to CBS News, saying: “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

The team went on to say that “Out of respect for all parties involved” they “will have no further comment at this time.”

The arrest comes at a chaotic time for Diggs’ girlfriend, Grammy-winner Cardi B. The pair, who have been linked since October 2024, welcomed a son together just last month.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi took to X to respond to people who have been dragging her for her relationship choices. In a blunt video, she told her followers they were being “too mean”.

“I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby,” Cardi told the camera, referencing the intense scrutiny she’s faced since her relationship with Diggs went public. “Y’all want me to leave my man and f**k yours?”

While some unverified reports suggested Cardi may have tried to silence the alleged victim with a cash offer, these claims remain completely unproven. Cardi has not responded to these claims.

Diggs is due at Dedham District Court on 23rd January.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?

Two Ned’s Declassified actors share strong warning to people recording Tylor Chase

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They don’t want anyone else filming him

