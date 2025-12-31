Leigh-Anne from Little Mix savagely calls out record label after major album drama

6 hours ago

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has savagely called out her record label and accused them of refusing to release her debut solo album, months after revealing she was leaving Warner Records and going independent earlier in 2025.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (30th December), which reflected on her year, the former Little Mix bandmate claimed Warner Records said they “don’t have the budget” to release her album, My Ego Told Me To. So, she chose to do it on her own instead.

“So, long story short, the label have said no, basically. They don’t have the budget to put my album out. So I’m ready to just take the reins. It will be a new chapter and I just can’t wait. And I’m leading this sh*t,” she dramatically alleged.

In the caption, she added: “Proof that when you trust and back yourself, doors open. Reflecting back on this year, I learned that if something is holding you back, stand up and leave.

“You are capable. You are powerful. Don’t shrink for anyone. You are enough. You always were. Here’s to 2026, to my debut solo album My Ego Told Me To, headline tour, more love, more life and more success.”

After leaving Little Mix, Leigh-Anne signed to Warner Records in 2022. However, she left in May 2025 and joined Virgin Music Group as an independent artist instead.

The 34-year-old has already released loads of music independently with Virgin Music Group this year, including the singles OMG, Been a Minute, Burning Up, Hello, Dead and Gone, and Friends.

Her debut album is due to be released on 20th February 2026. It’s not clear when the album was originally going to be released under Warner.

Warner Records hasn’t responded to Leigh-Anne’s accusations at the time of writing this. The Tab has reached out to the record label for comment.

Featured image by: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram