Anthony Joshua

Friend offers update on Anthony Joshua’s condition as ‘traumatic’ car accident kills two

Videos of the crash are being shared across social media

Kieran Galpin | News

Just days after his victory against Jake Paul in the boxing ring, Anthony Joshua has been involved in a “traumatic” car accident in Nigeria.

The tragic accident, which occurred on Monday morning, happened on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun, according to the MailOnline. There were reportedly four people in the Lexus SUV, with Anthony Joshua sitting behind the driver’s seat alongside another person in the back of the car. His security followed behind in a separate vehicle.

Lanre Ogunlowo, commissioner of Ogun State Police, said: “I can confirm an accident occurred and Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital. A vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities.”

Details on the crash are still scarce, but it’s understood that two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Anthony and the other remaining passenger were taken to the hospital, with the boxer sustaining what appeared to be minor injuries.

“It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed,” a witness to the crash told PUNCH.

“His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash. Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived. The passenger beside the driver and [the one beside] Joshua died on the spot.”

A friend offered an update after Anthony Joshua’s car crash

Following the sudden news, an unnamed friend of Anthony Joshua’s spoke to the MailOnline. Apparently, “he’s okay but badly shaken up.”

“Nobody knows quite what damage has been done, but was able to escape the wreckage,” they said. “Others weren’t quite so lucky so it’s been a traumatic ordeal which he’s trying to process.”

Federal

Credit: Federal Road Safety Corps

Similarly, the boxer’s friend and promoter, Eddie Hearn, told the publication: “We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears okay from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is expected to follow

