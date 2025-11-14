The Tab
olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

Kieran Galpin | News

Officials at the Olympics are edging closer to a blanket ban on transgender women competing in literally any sport category.

Earlier this month, Dr Jane Thornton from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) updated its members after newly appointed President, Kirsty Coventry, made it her mission to remove trans people from the biggest stage in sport.

“We understand there will be differences depending on the sports. We should make the effort to place emphasis on the protection of the female category and we should ensure that this is done in consensus with all the stakeholders. But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area,” Kirsty earlier said.

Dr Jane Thornton’s presentation was recieved well by members, by all accounts. She referenced alleged scientific evidence that showed permanent physical advantages to being born male.

“It was a very scientific, factual and unemotional presentation which quite clearly laid out the evidence,” a source privy to the presentation told The Times.

The ban is believed to come into effect in 2026, with the IOC confirming the presentation to The Guardian: “An update was given by the IOC’s director of health, medicine and science to the IOC members last week during the IOC commission meetings. The working group is continuing its discussions on this topic and no decisions have been taken yet. Further information will be provided in due course.”

This is why the Olympics’ ban on trans women would be beyond stupid

Most Read

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Once again, less than one per cent of the world population has become the punching bag for the other 99 per cent. We’ve seen it spread like a plague through almost every aspect of life, whether that be in the form of grassroots sport or the simple act of using a bathroom.

While it’s obviously an incredibly divisive subject, in part due to it being used as a political football, the Olympics are missing one major point about its potential ban on trans women: It’s not even an issue.

With all the humdrum and fuss over trans women in sport, you’d think the dolls are dominating in everything from swimming to football, but that just isn’t the case. To date, there has only been one openly trans woman to compete at the Olympics, weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. But she slaughtered the competition at the Tokyo 2020 Games, right? Nope, she went home with exactly zero medals. See my point?

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Credit: Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

While some (not you, because you have common sense) could argue that the ban would protect future athletes from having their medals stolen by trans people, how likely is that really? Considering trans people make up less than one per cent of the population, how many trans women are competing at a high enough level to even make it to the Olympics? The lack of data would suggest a tiny, tiny amount.

With so many issues facing sport today, from proper financial assistance for grassroots teams to the shocking prevalence of sexual harassment in the sports space, surely the energy used to persecute trans people could be better spent elsewhere?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock and Oscar J Barroso/AFP7/Shutterstock

More on: LGBTQ+ Sport Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Celebrity Traitors Alan Carr

As an LGBTQ person, the outpouring of love for Alan Carr on The Celebrity Traitors made me cry

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was told she ‘looks trans’, and her pointed clapback needs to be talked about

Latest

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

How to live colourfully at uni when everything is so grey

Faye Robinson

A York second-year’s guide to surviving seasonal depression

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

How to live colourfully at uni when everything is so grey

Faye Robinson

A York second-year’s guide to surviving seasonal depression