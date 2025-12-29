Woah, Stranger Things viewers found actual evidence Kali (aka Eight) will betray everyone

5 hours ago

Pretty much every Stranger Things viewers is sus of Kali (aka Eight) right now. Finally, we agree with Hopper on something! Although we still have to wait a few days to find out what Kali will do in the final fight with Vecna, we do have evidence that a big twist is still to come. Stranger Things viewers have spotted a sneaky detail which shows something isn’t quite right with Kali.

Okay, so by season five of Stranger Things, we’re all pretty used to people have nosebleeds once they’ve used their supernatural mind control powers a bit too much. You may not have clocked that all these characters bleed from the same nostril first. During flashbacks in season four, we saw Henry/One/Vecna/Whoever bleed from his left nostril. Will experienced the same side effect after channelling Vecna’s abilities in season five’s Chapter Four: Sorcerer. All the other kids who Dr Brenner experimented on with Vecna’s blood will bleed from their left nostril first. That includes Eleven, and Kali in the much-loathed season two episode.

However, when Kali uses her powers in season five, she bleeds from her right nostril.

Now, there is a chance this is an editing error which the internet has read far too much into. But Netflix tends to amend hiccups like this. It seems pretty likely there is a huge reason why Kali’s nosebleed is different to every other incident, and something is up with her.

Maybe Kali isn’t actually with El and the gang, and they’re talking to one of her illusions? Maybe Vecna is mind-controlling her? Or Doctor Kay and the other generically evil military people used her blood to make a lookalike, who is pretending to be Kali? Stranger Things viewers will keep coming up with theories about Kali until the finale puts them out of their misery.

