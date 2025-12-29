The Tab
stranger things season five kali eight eleven el jane etc and david harbour

Woah, Stranger Things viewers found actual evidence Kali (aka Eight) will betray everyone

It’s all in the nosebleeds

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Pretty much every Stranger Things viewers is sus of Kali (aka Eight) right now. Finally, we agree with Hopper on something! Although we still have to wait a few days to find out what Kali will do in the final fight with Vecna, we do have evidence that a big twist is still to come. Stranger Things viewers have spotted a sneaky detail which shows something isn’t quite right with Kali.

Okay, so by season five of Stranger Things, we’re all pretty used to people have nosebleeds once they’ve used their supernatural mind control powers a bit too much. You may not have clocked that all these characters bleed from the same nostril first. During flashbacks in season four, we saw Henry/One/Vecna/Whoever bleed from his left nostril. Will experienced the same side effect after channelling Vecna’s abilities in season five’s Chapter Four: Sorcerer. All the other kids who Dr Brenner experimented on with Vecna’s blood will bleed from their left nostril first. That includes Eleven, and Kali in the much-loathed season two episode.

stranger things el will and kali with nosebleeds

My evidence
(Image via Netflix)

However, when Kali uses her powers in season five, she bleeds from her right nostril.

kali stranger things nosebleed right nostril

I rest my case
(Image via Netflix)

Now, there is a chance this is an editing error which the internet has read far too much into. But Netflix tends to amend hiccups like this. It seems pretty likely there is a huge reason why Kali’s nosebleed is different to every other incident, and something is up with her.

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

Maybe Kali isn’t actually with El and the gang, and they’re talking to one of her illusions? Maybe Vecna is mind-controlling her? Or Doctor Kay and the other generically evil military people used her blood to make a lookalike, who is pretending to be Kali? Stranger Things viewers will keep coming up with theories about Kali until the finale puts them out of their misery.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things

There’s a glaring error in the new Stranger Things, and it’s so bad Netflix already removed it

stranger things season five sadie sink as max

Sadie Sink spills off-screen fate of Max’s mum in Stranger Things season five, and I’m shook

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Latest
Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it