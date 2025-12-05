The Tab
stranger things season five episode runtimes lengths etc

There’s lots of confusion, so here are actual runtimes of the final Stranger Things episodes

The finale is over two hours long

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

So many posts are circling around social media about the runtimes for all the episodes in season five of Stranger Things. It’s getting confusing, so what are the actual runtimes of the Stranger Things season five episodes? We have some answers for you.

Most season five episodes are about an hour long

Stranger Things fans speculated that most episodes of season five would be as long as feature films. This isn’t actually the case.

The first four episodes of season five were mostly over an hour, but not quite pushing two hours. Chapter One: The Crawl is an hour and 11 minutes long. Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler is the shortest, at 57 minutes. Chapter Three: The Turnbrow Trap is an hour and nine minutes. Then Chapter Four: Sorcerer is the longest at one hour and 26 minutes. Although that’s lengthy for a Netflix show, it’s still shorter than the last three episodes of Stranger Things season four.

netflix stranger things season five episode one mike will robin joyce murray lucas

This would be a great album cover
(Image via Netflix)

Although there are plenty of rumours, Netflix hasn’t actually confirmed the exact runtimes of the next three episodes. We know volume two will drop at 8pm EST on 25th December (which is 1am on 26th December in the UK). These three episodes are called Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz and The Bridge. You might have seen TikToks with runtimes in, but this information is unofficial (and often contradictory, and likely false).

The Duffer brothers have denied lots of the rumoured runtimes

The Duffer brothers (who created Stranger Things) have actually debunked lots of the rumours about episode lengths. Matt told Collider: “Episode four is on the longer side. An hour and 20. I think the only episode that breaks an hour and a half is the final episode, which is two hours. I don’t know how exactly they got out there that every episode was going to be like a movie… the internet spread those.

He added: “If they were two hours each, I would not be here. I’d be dead.”

stranger things season five jonathan dustin nancy and our precious steve

Don’t believe everything you read, people
(Image via Netflix)

So, if you see any posts claiming any of episodes five, six or seven will be longer than 90 minutes, then they’re probably based on untrue rumours. Sozzles.

The exact runtime of the finale has been confirmed, and it’s lengthy

We do now know the exact runtime of the grand finale of Stranger Things. Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up is arriving at 8pm EST on 31st December (or 1am on 1st January in the UK). Because several cinemas are screening this, we know the actual episode is two hours and five minutes long. Some cinema schedules might show a longer time slot than this, but that’s so they can cram in trailers beforehand.

Featured image credit: Netflix

