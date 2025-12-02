The DnD games predicted Vecna’s ending, according to this trippy Stranger Things theory

3 hours ago

Stranger Things viewers have a pretty convincing theory that Vecna’s ending was already revealed during a Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) game. After Kali (aka Eight)’s surprise return in season five, this theory makes even more sense.

A DnD game already predicted some of the plot in Stranger Things

Remember the very first episode of Stranger Things, When Dustin, Lucas, Mike and Will play Dungeons & Dragons at the Wheeler family’s house? Will tries to defeat the Demogorgon using a fireball spell, but doesn’t roll high enough to cast the spell properly, so loses. Nobody sees the dice apart from Will, and Mike never even finds out what happened.

This is a creepy prediction of what happens to Will later that night. The Demogorgon (or rather, a monster the kids nickname the Demogorgon) comes for him. He’s not able to fight back. Nobody else sees Will’s encounter with the Demogorgon, and it takes Mike ages to clock what happened.

The Dungeons & Dragons game at the very end of season one also predicted part of season two. Once Will is back from the Upside Down, he uses the fire spell to defeat a multi-headed monster. This foreshadows how in season two, Will deepens his new magic-like connection to the Upside Down, and the gang think to use fire on the all the Demodogs.

(I am aware that the Dungeons & Dragons scenes get some rules from the actual game a bit wrong, but let’s just roll with what happened on the show.)

So, did another DnD game foretell how the Stranger Things characters will defeat Vecna?

In the first episode of season four, Lucas plays basketball while the Hellfire Club play Dungeons and Dragons. Like in season one, they end up nicknaming a villain (in this case, Lord Vecna) after the monster from their campaign.

In the game, Vecna pops up again after everyone thought he’d was dead. Dustin tries to defeat him, and rolls an 11. This misses, and Vecna gets away.

This is pretty similar to how in season four, Vecna returned to Hawkins, after the town thought he was dead, and Eleven thought her mentor One was dead. Eleven does try to defeat him, but Vecna evades her.

In the Dungeons & Dragons game, Erica rolls a perfect 20. This does defeat Lord Vecna.

Stranger Things viewers are getting excited about this, because 20 is the sum of 11, eight and one. At the same time as Erica throws the die, Lucas (whose number on the team is eight) throw the ball with one second left on the clock. So, the numbers eight and one are in our heads. Does this mean that Vecna will only be defeated by Eleven, Eight and One working together? Obviously, One actually is Vecna. This is what he was known as before Eleven banished him into Dimension X, and he became all tentacle-y. So perhaps Henry/Vecna/One will have a change of heart, or some big secret, and will actually help Eight and Eleven destroy his monstrous nature, and defeat the Mind Flayer (or another greater evil?) This all makes way more sense now Kali aka Eight has returned in season five. I’m so ready.

Featured image credit: Netflix