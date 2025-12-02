The Tab

Yikes, people have spotted a huge continuity error in Stranger Things season five

I guess they forgot about this

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Stranger Things season five is already being dragged for a major continuity error, and it’s all to do with castle Byers.

In episode four, “Sorcerer”, Will taps into his new supernatural abilities by reliving key childhood memories. One of them is a flashback of him and Jonathan building castle Byers together on a bright, sunny afternoon. Cute… except people immediately pointed out that this completely contradicts the show’s own canon.

Credit: Netflix

Because in season two, Jonathan tells Will exactly what happened the night they built the fort, and it does not involve sunshine. He describes it as the night their dad Lonnie left for good: “Do you remember the day Dad left? We stayed up all night, building castle Byers, just the way you drew it.

“And it took so long, because you were so bad at hammering. You’d miss the nail every time. And then it started raining, but we stayed out there anyway. We were both sick for like a week after that. But we just had to finish it, didn’t we? We just had to.”

One person wrote on X: “Has no one else realised the error in Will’s flashback when he and Jon are building Castle Byers and it’s sunny and all pretty? But in season two he literally said they stayed up all NIGHT and it was pouring rain… plothole.”

There’s also no hammering involved in Will’s season five memory, an element that seems quite key in Jonathan’s earlier account.

While the castle Byers moment is the biggest continuity clash this season, it’s hardly the only one people have spotted.

In episode six, “The Turnbow Trap”, Joyce casually mentions that Will was 11 when he was taken to the Upside Down. Except… the show has already established, via his own missing-person poster, that he was 12 at the time.

This joins a growing list of timeline slip-ups, including the original “birthdaygate” in season four, when the Duffers admitted they’d forgotten Will’s birthday entirely. At the time, they called it “obviously a mistake” and joked about doing a retro fix, something that still hasn’t happened.

Continuity chaos aside, people are still counting down the days until the next installment launches. Volume two of the final season arrives in the UK on 26th December.

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

