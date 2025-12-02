Yikes, people have spotted a huge continuity error in Stranger Things season five

3 hours ago

Stranger Things season five is already being dragged for a major continuity error, and it’s all to do with castle Byers.

In episode four, “Sorcerer”, Will taps into his new supernatural abilities by reliving key childhood memories. One of them is a flashback of him and Jonathan building castle Byers together on a bright, sunny afternoon. Cute… except people immediately pointed out that this completely contradicts the show’s own canon.

Because in season two, Jonathan tells Will exactly what happened the night they built the fort, and it does not involve sunshine. He describes it as the night their dad Lonnie left for good: “Do you remember the day Dad left? We stayed up all night, building castle Byers, just the way you drew it.

“And it took so long, because you were so bad at hammering. You’d miss the nail every time. And then it started raining, but we stayed out there anyway. We were both sick for like a week after that. But we just had to finish it, didn’t we? We just had to.”

One person wrote on X: “Has no one else realised the error in Will’s flashback when he and Jon are building Castle Byers and it’s sunny and all pretty? But in season two he literally said they stayed up all NIGHT and it was pouring rain… plothole.”

There’s also no hammering involved in Will’s season five memory, an element that seems quite key in Jonathan’s earlier account.

While the castle Byers moment is the biggest continuity clash this season, it’s hardly the only one people have spotted.

In episode six, “The Turnbow Trap”, Joyce casually mentions that Will was 11 when he was taken to the Upside Down. Except… the show has already established, via his own missing-person poster, that he was 12 at the time.

This joins a growing list of timeline slip-ups, including the original “birthdaygate” in season four, when the Duffers admitted they’d forgotten Will’s birthday entirely. At the time, they called it “obviously a mistake” and joked about doing a retro fix, something that still hasn’t happened.

Continuity chaos aside, people are still counting down the days until the next installment launches. Volume two of the final season arrives in the UK on 26th December.

