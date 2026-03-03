Man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Huddersfield University campus

The woman reported being attacked by a man who had offered to help her get home from a night out

6 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape.

Police are investigating the report of a woman who claimed she was raped by a man she met on a night out in Huddersfield.

The woman told West Yorkshire Police officers she met the man at around 2am on Sunday (1st March), near to the McDonalds in the John William Street area, where he offered to help her get home.

The woman, who is in her 20s, said was attacked by the man on the fields of University of Huddersfield campus, near to the Barbara Hepworth building between 3am and 4am.

A 26-year-old man was arrested today (Tuesday 3rd March) on suspicion of rape.

Detective Inspector Will Denton, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand this incident has caused some concern in the local area, particularly among students, and I want to reassure people that a thorough investigation is continuing at pace.

“Following enquiries overnight a man has been arrested and he remains in custody for questioning.

“The victim continues to receive support from specialist officers, and there is an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents.”

The suspect has been described as being of South East Asian ethnicity, medium build and 5″5 (1.65m) tall, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

Officers investigating the incident have asked anyone with information to come forward.

If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, support is available at the following places.

University of Huddersfield students can access wellbeing support here.

University of Leeds students can find counselling and wellbeing support here.

Leeds Beckett students can find support here.

Information about local support for Leeds residents can be found here.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.

Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons