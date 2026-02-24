The Tab

Meet the Leeds Beckett biathletes with their sights set on the next Winter Olympics

Ethan and Danny have to balance their uni work with intense athletic training

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse | News

Leeds Beckett University students Ethan Clarke and Danny Hamilton aren’t your average undergrads. They’re biathletes who compete in one of the most brutal winter sports on the planet.

Originating from Scandinavian military training, Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

The athletes ski a series of laps round a cross-country trail, stopping to shoot at targets.

But every time they miss, competitors have to ski additional penalty laps.

Speaking to ITV, Ethan explained how he discovered the sport on social media before giving it a go: “All the army comes together and there’s a competition against each other. They opened it up to the public and that’s when I took the opportunity.”

Ethan hasn’t looked back since, and is now balancing university life with elite training, describing cross-country skiing as a “brutal sport”.

“You’re going uphill, not just downhill and on flats, it’s lots of different types of terrain,” he said. “It’s hard going downhill as well because the skis are so thin, it’s difficult to keep your balance.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ethan Clarke (@ethan.c1arke)


Teammate Danny Hamilton’s route into biathlon feels almost written in the snow. He was born in the Czech Republic, where the sport is a national obsession.

“It’s a national sport over there, I’ve always watched on the telly all my life,” he said.

Three years ago, he took the leap on a trial day, where his efforts paid off. “Fortunately I got through and here I am three, four years later competing and loving life.”

He’s not just taking part, he’s competing seriously. This season, Danny has clocked a top speed of 60.8 km/h on skis, which he describes as “terrifying but also fun at the same time.”

When they’re back in the UK (not exactly known for its snow season) the pair train on roller skis, shorter and raised off the ground, replicating the feel of racing on snow. It’s not quite the Alps, but it gets the job done.


For Danny, the sport isn’t just about speed or precision, it’s also about pushing his body to the limit and embracing the challenges that come with it. 

Despite the pain, he says it’s worth it: “I really enjoy it. I find the balance of the pain is worth the reward. You know you’re going to go through so much pain racing, but the satisfaction and dopamine you get at the end is brilliant.”

For both students, raising the profile of biathlon in the UK is “extremely important”. 

Olympic representation has already helped grow interest in the sport, with more people tuning in and discovering it for the first time.

With all eyes on the Winter Olympics as a platform for emerging sports and breakout talent, these Leeds Beckett students are chasing a spot on the start line of the biggest winter stage in the world, as well as their degrees.

If their speed, grit and ambition are anything to go by, don’t be surprised if Beckett has two Olympians on its alumni list very soon.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @danny_hamilton._ and  @ethan.c1arke 

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The image shows a view of the Parkinson building at the University of Leeds

Leeds University awarded Bronze Race Equality Charter

‘Sleeping in library to manage their bills’: Leeds medical students call for full maintenance

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Latest

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe she said that

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

Um, did Dani’s dad just confirm that Manon isn’t actually coming back to KATSEYE?!

Hebe Hancock

He has been sharing his thoughts

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe she said that

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

Um, did Dani’s dad just confirm that Manon isn’t actually coming back to KATSEYE?!

Hebe Hancock

He has been sharing his thoughts