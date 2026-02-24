Meet the Leeds Beckett biathletes with their sights set on the next Winter Olympics

Ethan and Danny have to balance their uni work with intense athletic training

Leeds Beckett University students Ethan Clarke and Danny Hamilton aren’t your average undergrads. They’re biathletes who compete in one of the most brutal winter sports on the planet.

Originating from Scandinavian military training, Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

The athletes ski a series of laps round a cross-country trail, stopping to shoot at targets.

But every time they miss, competitors have to ski additional penalty laps.

Speaking to ITV, Ethan explained how he discovered the sport on social media before giving it a go: “All the army comes together and there’s a competition against each other. They opened it up to the public and that’s when I took the opportunity.”

Ethan hasn’t looked back since, and is now balancing university life with elite training, describing cross-country skiing as a “brutal sport”.

“You’re going uphill, not just downhill and on flats, it’s lots of different types of terrain,” he said. “It’s hard going downhill as well because the skis are so thin, it’s difficult to keep your balance.”

Teammate Danny Hamilton’s route into biathlon feels almost written in the snow. He was born in the Czech Republic, where the sport is a national obsession.

“It’s a national sport over there, I’ve always watched on the telly all my life,” he said.

Three years ago, he took the leap on a trial day, where his efforts paid off. “Fortunately I got through and here I am three, four years later competing and loving life.”

He’s not just taking part, he’s competing seriously. This season, Danny has clocked a top speed of 60.8 km/h on skis, which he describes as “terrifying but also fun at the same time.”

When they’re back in the UK (not exactly known for its snow season) the pair train on roller skis, shorter and raised off the ground, replicating the feel of racing on snow. It’s not quite the Alps, but it gets the job done.

For Danny, the sport isn’t just about speed or precision, it’s also about pushing his body to the limit and embracing the challenges that come with it.

Despite the pain, he says it’s worth it: “I really enjoy it. I find the balance of the pain is worth the reward. You know you’re going to go through so much pain racing, but the satisfaction and dopamine you get at the end is brilliant.”

For both students, raising the profile of biathlon in the UK is “extremely important”.

Olympic representation has already helped grow interest in the sport, with more people tuning in and discovering it for the first time.

With all eyes on the Winter Olympics as a platform for emerging sports and breakout talent, these Leeds Beckett students are chasing a spot on the start line of the biggest winter stage in the world, as well as their degrees.

If their speed, grit and ambition are anything to go by, don’t be surprised if Beckett has two Olympians on its alumni list very soon.

