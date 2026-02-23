Leeds University awarded Bronze Race Equality Charter

The university launched its commitment to becoming an anti-racist institution in October 2023

The University of Leeds has achieved a Bronze Race Equality Charter award, recognising the depth and integrity to understand and commit to address racial inequalities.

The Race Equality Charter, from Advance HE, provides a national framework for universities to examine institutional and cultural barriers affecting staff and students from racially minoritised ethnic backgrounds, and to develop action plans to remove them.

Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “Receiving the Bronze award recognises the seriousness and integrity with which colleagues across our university have approached this work.

“Through One Leeds, we have been clear that building a more inclusive, equitable and accessible institution is central to our future.”

In December 2024, more than 2,000 colleagues responded to the university’s Race Equality Charter survey, including more than 440 staff belonging to ethnic minorities.

While many colleagues reported positive experiences, minoritised ethnic staff were significantly more likely to report feeling uncomfortable discussing race, feeling the need to act differently at work, or lacking confidence that discrimination would be addressed appropriately.

The university published key insights from the survey and held briefing sessions to share the findings openly.

With that analysis, the university established three race equality charter forums, bringing together staff and students regularly throughout the academic year to reflect on institutional data, identify systemic gaps and share lived experience.

The new 2025-2027 EDI Implementation Plan was developed under the guidance of the University’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and approved by University Executive Group.

It sets out five fundamental themes of activity that underpin this work, including governance, culture, evidence and insight, policy and structures, and developing people.

“Our participation in the Race Equality Charter has required collective courage, humility and persistence. We are grateful to the many colleagues and students who have contributed their insight, challenge and expertise to this process,” said Jennifer Sewel, University Secretary and Registrar.

“As we move into the next phase, our focus remains clear, to build a university where everyone feels they belong, where barriers are actively dismantled, and where equity is embedded in our culture, systems and leadership”, she added.

The award is valid until February 2031, during which time, action will be taken across a wide range of areas to tackle the challenges identified.

Anne Mwangi, Head of the Race Equality Charter, said: “REC Bronze is recognition of an institution’s robust foundation for eliminating racial inequalities, developing inclusive cultures and moving from commitment to sustainable and integrated bold and ambitious action.

“Advance HE looks forward to supporting the University of Leeds as it progresses its action plans to advance race equality.”

