Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Revolution Electric Press has shut its doors after the bar chain’s owner, The Revel Collective, entered administration.

Revs venues are closing across major UK university cities, such as Manchester, Nottingham and, very unfortunately for us, Leeds.

In total, 14 Revolution bars, six Revolution de Cuba venues and one Peach Pub are bowing down, and these closures have resulted in 591 redundancies.

The team at Leeds Revolution posted a statement on Instagram earlier this week, saying: “We have loved shaking your cocktails and creating unmissable parties and events over the years, but as of January 27th, we are sadly closing our doors in Leeds Electric Press.

“We want to extend an enormous thank you for joining the Revolution party and making some unforgettable memories. Any guests with bookings will be contacted in due course – thank you for your patience and understanding.

“For any guests looking for their next party, your nearest Revolution is our Leeds Call Lane Bar. Goodbye and thank you xx”

But hope it not lost for Leeds students. Trust me, there are plenty of cool bars we can go for sports social pre-drinks instead.

Where should Leeds students go for pre-drinks instead of Revs?

Revolution was a favoured spot for Leeds students, making it the prime prelude for a sports social Mischief night or whatever weird initiation you have to do in the new semester.

But where will we go now? Well, I am happy to say there are, in fact, other bars/pubs in Leeds, such as:

Rita’s Pub and Beer Garden

Terrace (Leeds Student Union)

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Green Room

Headrow House

The Library

Do I have to go on?

Leeds students mourn the loss of Revolution Electric Press

Administrators cited combining factors such as rising costs, heightened taxes, and lower customer rates as reasons for the closures.

People have questioned whether young people are staying at home instead of going out drinking to save money. But, when it comes to Leeds students, I doubt it…

Amelia, a fourth year student at Leeds, recalled loving the vodka bottles, shot sticks, two for one drink deals and Mean Girls themed cocktails. As president of Leeds ballet society, she regularly enforced trips to the Revs photo booth.

She reflected: “I spent many Wednesday nights in Revs and it’s so sad to see it go. It’s going to be hard to replace”.

Another Leeds student said: “Revs carries memories from a few embarrassing moments over my years in Leeds, but it is sad to see it going nevertheless.

“The location was really convenient for everyone. If you got sick of it, you could just switch up or end up in Maccies. I suppose it was probably getting annoying for the locals on certain nights.”

