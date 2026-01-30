The Tab

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Pres at home anyone?

Kayley Lincoln | News

Revolution Electric Press has shut its doors after the bar chain’s owner, The Revel Collective, entered administration.

Revs venues are closing across major UK university cities, such as Manchester, Nottingham and, very unfortunately for us, Leeds.

In total, 14 Revolution bars, six Revolution de Cuba venues and one Peach Pub are bowing down, and these closures have resulted in 591 redundancies.

The team at Leeds Revolution posted a statement on Instagram earlier this week, saying: “We have loved shaking your cocktails and creating unmissable parties and events over the years, but as of January 27th, we are sadly closing our doors in Leeds Electric Press.

“We want to extend an enormous thank you for joining the Revolution party and making some unforgettable memories. Any guests with bookings will be contacted in due course – thank you for your patience and understanding.

“For any guests looking for their next party, your nearest Revolution is our Leeds Call Lane Bar. Goodbye and thank you xx”

But hope it not lost for Leeds students. Trust me, there are plenty of cool bars we can go for sports social pre-drinks instead.

Where should Leeds students go for pre-drinks instead of Revs?

Revolution was a favoured spot for Leeds students, making it the prime prelude for a sports social Mischief night or whatever weird initiation you have to do in the new semester.

But where will we go now? Well, I am happy to say there are, in fact, other bars/pubs in Leeds, such as:

  • Rita’s Pub and Beer Garden
  • Terrace (Leeds Student Union)
  • Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen
  • Green Room
  • Headrow House
  • The Library

Do I have to go on?

Leeds students mourn the loss of Revolution Electric Press

Administrators cited combining factors such as rising costs, heightened taxes, and lower customer rates as reasons for the closures.

People have questioned whether young people are staying at home instead of going out drinking to save money. But, when it comes to Leeds students, I doubt it…

Amelia, a fourth year student at Leeds, recalled loving the vodka bottles, shot sticks, two for one drink deals and Mean Girls themed cocktails.  As president of Leeds ballet society, she regularly enforced trips to the Revs photo booth.

She reflected: “I spent many Wednesday nights in Revs and it’s so sad to see it go. It’s going to be hard to replace”.

Another Leeds student said: “Revs carries memories from a few embarrassing moments over my years in Leeds, but it is sad to see it going nevertheless.

“The location was really convenient for everyone. If you got sick of it, you could just switch up or end up in Maccies. I suppose it was probably getting annoying for the locals on certain nights.”

Challenges, forfeits and questionable outfits: The 10 best Newcastle sports socials so far this year

Tilly Nelson

We asked the 2025/26 social secs for their favourite semester one social, and they delivered

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

