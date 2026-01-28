The Tab
Boxers in a boxing match

Boxing in boxers: Leeds student fight night raises £13,000 for Oddballs Foundation

Over 30 students took part in the boxing event organised by Wilder Fight Night

Toby Almond | News

Students in Leeds have raised £12,761 for charity in the city’s second Wilder Fight Night event.

The night saw students from five universities across the city who received eight weeks of training to prepare for the matches.

18-year-old student Charlie Butcher went head-to-head in the ring against 20-year-old. Ben Suckling.

The funds he raised went towards the Oddballs Foundation, a charity which raises awareness of testicular cancer.

Charlie, who is in his first year of studying ancient history at the University of Leeds told Bucks Free Press: “A cousin told me about the boxing, and as I like to push myself, I signed up for what seemed like the ultimate challenge.

“The whole experience was memorable, and nothing more so than joining 300 0ther students on the 5K fun run around inner Leeds wearing just our underpants.

“The eight weeks of training at a local gym in Leeds were hard to say the least, gruelling even. During my bout, I just kept going against a background of deafening noise from the crowd.

“I didn’t win, but I’m told I got some good shots to both body and head, including apparently some effective combinations.”

Charlie Butcher (left) and Ben Suckling (right)

Charlie raised £594, with some of his family and friends making the journey up the M1 from Seer Green to Leeds to watch the fight.

He added: “The whole experience opened my eyes to just how tough and courageous boxers are.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

“I doubt I’ll box again as I plan to concentrate on my favourite sport of rugby, and I play for the University team. The event was exhilarating and enthralling throughout, and I learnt a lot about myself, and I’m proud to have supported Oddballs, a good cause which raises awareness of testicular cancer.”

“Also, I’m loving student life in Leeds. It’s a safe, sociable and welcoming place to start adult life”, he added.

The Oddballs Foundation visits schools, universities and workplaces giving talks about the disease, reminding men to check themselves and to remove any embarrassment around it.

Students wearing not a lot of clothes outside of Parkinson

Students in a 5k run for the Oddballs Foundation

Wilder Fight Night has been the largest student-led fundraisers in Europe for the last two years and raised over £200,000 in the UK last term.

They’ve raised £900,000 for charity in the last four years and aim to pass £1,000,000 by Easter.

Sal Sinawi, the Director of Wilder Fight Night said: “We are incredibly proud of what we provide our students in a Wilder Experience that they’ll never truly forget. Unlike other student non-charity boxing events, we cover all training and equipment costs for all students throughout the program.

“All with the aim of raising as much money and awareness as possible for our partner charities and providing a once in a lifetime experience.”

The next Fight Night in Leeds is on Sunday the 15th of March, at Stylus in the University of Leeds student union.

Students interested in taking part can apply via the online form, and more information can be found on their Instagram page.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Toby Almond | News

Read Next

University of Leeds to recieve £3.5m investment into groundbreaking IVF research

Leeds and Cambridge University project will teach Muslim moonsighting practice

Meet the Leeds graduate named the best wedding photographer in the region

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care