Boxing in boxers: Leeds student fight night raises £13,000 for Oddballs Foundation

Over 30 students took part in the boxing event organised by Wilder Fight Night

3 hours ago

Students in Leeds have raised £12,761 for charity in the city’s second Wilder Fight Night event.

The night saw students from five universities across the city who received eight weeks of training to prepare for the matches.

18-year-old student Charlie Butcher went head-to-head in the ring against 20-year-old. Ben Suckling.

The funds he raised went towards the Oddballs Foundation, a charity which raises awareness of testicular cancer.

Charlie, who is in his first year of studying ancient history at the University of Leeds told Bucks Free Press: “A cousin told me about the boxing, and as I like to push myself, I signed up for what seemed like the ultimate challenge.

“The whole experience was memorable, and nothing more so than joining 300 0ther students on the 5K fun run around inner Leeds wearing just our underpants.

“The eight weeks of training at a local gym in Leeds were hard to say the least, gruelling even. During my bout, I just kept going against a background of deafening noise from the crowd.

“I didn’t win, but I’m told I got some good shots to both body and head, including apparently some effective combinations.”

Charlie raised £594, with some of his family and friends making the journey up the M1 from Seer Green to Leeds to watch the fight.

He added: “The whole experience opened my eyes to just how tough and courageous boxers are.

“I doubt I’ll box again as I plan to concentrate on my favourite sport of rugby, and I play for the University team. The event was exhilarating and enthralling throughout, and I learnt a lot about myself, and I’m proud to have supported Oddballs, a good cause which raises awareness of testicular cancer.”

“Also, I’m loving student life in Leeds. It’s a safe, sociable and welcoming place to start adult life”, he added.

The Oddballs Foundation visits schools, universities and workplaces giving talks about the disease, reminding men to check themselves and to remove any embarrassment around it.

Wilder Fight Night has been the largest student-led fundraisers in Europe for the last two years and raised over £200,000 in the UK last term.

They’ve raised £900,000 for charity in the last four years and aim to pass £1,000,000 by Easter.

Sal Sinawi, the Director of Wilder Fight Night said: “We are incredibly proud of what we provide our students in a Wilder Experience that they’ll never truly forget. Unlike other student non-charity boxing events, we cover all training and equipment costs for all students throughout the program.

“All with the aim of raising as much money and awareness as possible for our partner charities and providing a once in a lifetime experience.”

The next Fight Night in Leeds is on Sunday the 15th of March, at Stylus in the University of Leeds student union.

Students interested in taking part can apply via the online form, and more information can be found on their Instagram page.

