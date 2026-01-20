The Tab

University of Leeds to recieve £3.5m investment into groundbreaking IVF research

Two professors have developed a microfluidic device to enhance the number and quality of embryos in the IVF treatment cycle

Dhvani Sandlas | News

Two researchers from the University of Leeds are striving to achieve an accessible, efficient, and affordable future within IVF fertility treatment.

Dr Virginia Pensabene and Professor Helen Picton of the University have developed a microfluidic device, which enhances the number and quality of embryos within the IVF treatment cycle.

For context, as of 2025, only 25-30 per cent of women aged 35 or under have a success rate with IVF. This is one in six of those who undergo treatment.

The average cost for one cycle of treatment for a UK patient is £5000, making the figures of success a burning mark within this process. As a result, the treatment is currently inaccessible for many women across the United Kingdom.

Dr Pensabene and Professor Picton’s company, IVFmicro have been awarded a £3.5m investment by the company Northern Gritstone with support from Innovate UK Investor Partnerships. This investment will be used to place the work of the two women into its verification phase, leading to trials on human embryos within fertility clinics.

IVFmicros utilises a precisely engineered microfluidic device to ensure the safe management of embryo culture and small amounts of rich nutrient fluid. This provides a 10-15 per cent improvement in the chances of successful embryo planting.

via Unsplash

Professor Picton is the Scientific Director of IVFmicro and a non-clinical expert in reproductive female biology and embryology within the University of Leeds School of Medicine.

She said: “My career has focused on understanding the reproductive biology of eggs and embryos, how they develop and, crucially, why things sometimes go wrong.

“At IVFmicro, we are harnessing years of research into reproductive biology to create a practical, accessible solution that can improve outcomes for patients undergoing fertility treatment.

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

“Our goal is to make IVF more effective, more predictable, and ultimately more hopeful for those striving to start a family”.

Dr Pensabene, CEO of IVFmicro, is an Associate Professor at Leeds, who has published scientific advancements in microfluidics.

Speaking about her career, Dr Pensabene said: “As a biomedical engineer, I began exploring the potential of this technology in 2017, when Helen and I first met at the University of Leeds.

“From the start, our goal was to translate our research into a real solution for patients. Thanks to the combination of grant funding and Northern Gritstone’s support — both through investment and its innovation programmes — we have been able to grow our team in Leeds and take a major step toward bringing this precision-engineered IVF solution to market”.

Duncan Johnson, CEO of Northern Gritstone, explained: “IVFMicro is a brilliant example of the world-class innovation emerging from the Northern Arc’s universities, combining scientific excellence with a clear commercial vision to tackle the societal challenge of infertility”.

Professor Nick Plant, Pro-Vice-Chancellor: Research and Innovation at the University of Leeds, said: “The hard work and expertise of the IVFmicro team will change the lives of those experiencing infertility.

“This well-deserved investment is further evidence of the outstanding talent that exists within our highly innovative research community.

“We are proud to support Helen and Virginia in harnessing and commercialising their research and look forward to working with them as they embark on their next chapter”.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Featured image via Unsplash

Dhvani Sandlas | News

Read Next

Leeds and Cambridge University project will teach Muslim moonsighting practice

It’s official, The Leeds Tab is recruiting a new Features Editor

Meet the Leeds graduate named the best wedding photographer in the region

Latest

Lancaster University researcher heads project exploring trauma following terrorist attacks

Martha Munro

Research reveals communication is key for schools in navigating long and short term aftermath of traumatic events

University of Leeds to recieve £3.5m investment into groundbreaking IVF research

Dhvani Sandlas

Two professors have developed a microfluidic device to enhance the number and quality of embryos in the IVF treatment cycle

New Wetherspoon location

New Wetherspoon location set to open near University of Edinburgh

Jamie Calder

Post lecture pitchers? 2026 is looking up

Hidden Seaham launches project in County Durham to combat loneliness

May Thomson

Everything you need to know about the ‘public living room’

love island all stars samie elishi all famous exes

All Samie’s famous ex-boyfriends from before she resorted to Love Island: All Stars (again)

Claudia Cox

I still can’t believe she dated Sam Thompson

Then and now promo pictures of the Love Island All Stars 2026 show who’s changed hugely

Hayley Soen

Some of them look like totally different people

The gay clubs of Durham: What are the girls and the gays rating them?

Seamus Barker

Your opinions on the gay clubs… plus an interview with the team behind them

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

May Thomson

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Palatinalps: Is it actually worth it?

Luisa Aarhuus

An insider’s guide to Durham’s annual ski trip

Lancaster University researcher heads project exploring trauma following terrorist attacks

Martha Munro

Research reveals communication is key for schools in navigating long and short term aftermath of traumatic events

University of Leeds to recieve £3.5m investment into groundbreaking IVF research

Dhvani Sandlas

Two professors have developed a microfluidic device to enhance the number and quality of embryos in the IVF treatment cycle

New Wetherspoon location

New Wetherspoon location set to open near University of Edinburgh

Jamie Calder

Post lecture pitchers? 2026 is looking up

Hidden Seaham launches project in County Durham to combat loneliness

May Thomson

Everything you need to know about the ‘public living room’

love island all stars samie elishi all famous exes

All Samie’s famous ex-boyfriends from before she resorted to Love Island: All Stars (again)

Claudia Cox

I still can’t believe she dated Sam Thompson

Then and now promo pictures of the Love Island All Stars 2026 show who’s changed hugely

Hayley Soen

Some of them look like totally different people

The gay clubs of Durham: What are the girls and the gays rating them?

Seamus Barker

Your opinions on the gay clubs… plus an interview with the team behind them

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

May Thomson

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

Mitch is getting dragged for ‘crazy’ comment about Whitney’s hair on Love Island All Stars

Esther Knowles

Mitch urged Whitney to ‘bring back the straight hair’

Palatinalps: Is it actually worth it?

Luisa Aarhuus

An insider’s guide to Durham’s annual ski trip