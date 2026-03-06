18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital due to life-threatening injuries; he remains in critical condition.

This incident happened around Blenheim Terrace, close to the Hillary Place junction, near the University of Leeds and the city campus of Leeds Beckett. The incident occurred at 00:15 GMT on Thursday, 5th March 2026. This led to the road being shut until around 10:40 AM.

The driver is reported to be a 55-year-old man driving a Silver Toyota Prius, and a resident of Leeds. The driver was arrested by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police mentioned that they are “keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage.”

The road, which is routinely used to access both the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett campus, has created talk from students about the safety of the road for pedestrians. One student said: “The speed of cars over here sometimes scares me so much”.

Speaking to another student from the University of Leeds, The Leeds Tab learned that pedestrians are quick to avoid said road at night, over worries of speeding and reckless driving from vehicles.

One student said, “Whenever I am coming back from a night out, I take an Uber.”

The road has now been opened, but West Yorkshire police have urged anyone with relevant information to contact the roads policing unit via 101, quoting log 21 as of 5 March or online via their official website.