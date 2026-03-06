Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

3 hours ago

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a King’s College London (KCL) student by dangerous driving.

Last March Christopher Jackson from Southampton, drove an electric van into a metal gate at Bush House on Strand Campus, knocking off its hinges, before hitting the bench where Aalia Mahomed, a second year physics and philosophy student was sitting and seriously injuring two others.

The 27 year-old appeared today at the Old Bailey, receiving an eight year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving with three years each for the two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Aalia’s mother Samira Shafi described Aalia as the “most amazing daughter” and said losing her had left an “unbearable void”.

“We were like sisters and best friends,” she said.

“We would watch TV, cook together, go to concerts together, we travelled the world together, had dinner together.”

“When you lose a child, you don’t just lose a presence of someone in your life, you lose a part of yourself.”

Judge Katz told the court he was satisfied the defendant was “taken by surprise” as soon as he put the vehicle in motion, and added it was accepted he used the accelerator, believing it was the brake.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: “It is almost a year to the day since this terrible incident took place. It should never have happened, and Aalia should still be with us today, surrounded by those who loved her.

“Our thoughts, as always, remain with Aalia’s family and friends. Their strength over the past year has been extraordinary. We cannot begin to imagine the immeasurable suffering they have been through since last March.

“We would also like to share our thoughts with the two other victims, whose lives have been forever changed. They continue to show remarkable courage, and we know their lives will never be the same.

“Finally, I’d like to thank everyone involved in this investigation. We hope that this case serves as a reminder of the consequences of dangerous driving.”

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, KCL students can access support by talking to a faculty wellbeing advisor and through King’s Counselling Online (KCO).

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Metropolitan Police