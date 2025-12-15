The Tab

Man charged with death of King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Aalia Mahomed’s family have described her as their ‘forever shining star’

Isabella Zbucki | News

A man has been charged with the death of a King’s College London (KCL) student after a fatal crash near the university’s campus earlier this year.

On 18th March, Aalia Mahomed, a second year physics and philosophy student, was hit by a van whilst she was sitting on a bench outside Bush House.

Two other people, a man and a woman in their twenties, were also seriously injured during the crash, but have since been discharged.

Christopher Jackson, 27, from Southampton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Jackson will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5th January.

A week after the crash, a vigil was held during which attendees wore Aalia’s favourite colour, green.

Her family, who continue to be supported by specialist officers, paid tribute to her, describing Aalia as a “bright, kind and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone”.

Since the incident, Aalia has been honoured by the university with a posthumous degree as well as a plaque and a cherry blossom tree being placed at the site in her memory.

Aalia’s younger brother, Zain Mahomed, unveiled the plaque, which read:  “In loving memory of our forever shining star, Aalia Mohamed. A beloved daughter, sister, philosopher, physicist and friend. November 4 2004 to March 18 2025.”

There have been calls for the local council to fully pedestrianise The Strand area where the university campus is situated, with a KCLSU-endorsed petition gaining almost 5,000 signatures.

KCL’s vice-chancellor, Shitij Kapur, also said at the time: “Aalia was in her second year of study for her BSc in physics & philosophy in the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical & Engineering Science and the Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we offer them our deepest condolences. Aalia’s family has asked that we respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, KCL students can access support by talking to a faculty wellbeing advisor and through King’s Counselling Online (KCO).

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Metropolitan Police 

Isabella Zbucki | News

