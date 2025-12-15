Keye is now slating Davide AGAIN over him having a new boyfriend after MAFS UK

Yes, the same Keye who was on dating apps during the show

8 hours ago

Despite it coming out that he was on dating apps during the experiment, MAFS UK groom Keye has the audacity to be beefing his ex Davide over the news he has a new boyfriend. I’m not sure what leg he has to stand on here, but sure.

Keye and Davide made it all the way to the end of the show together, but it was later confirmed they split after filming. They broke up after Davide found Keye on Grindr, and at the time it was reported the pair apparently “hate each other” now. They’ve both gone back and forth talking about the breakup, blocked each other, and it seems the golden couple are really in the pits now.

Then, in the last few days, Davide revealed he had left it all behind him and had moved on with someone else. He shared a spicy video of himself enjoying a spa weekend, which at the end soft-launched his new man.

The video, shared on TikTok and Instagram, contained clips of Davide around the Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, swimming in the pool and enjoying the sauna. This was all building up suspense for the final clip, which showed him hugging a mystery man in a steamy hot tub. “I fall in love again and again” from Charli XCX’s Everything is romantic played in the background.

@daveanica Needed to hit pause and reboot the system at Titanic Spa 💆‍♂️✨ Honestly… this year has been a lot. From the highs to the heavy bits, I’ve been running on autopilot and pretending my battery wasn’t on 1%. So taking a moment to just breathe, recalibrate, and remind myself I’m allowed to slow down? Elite behaviour. It’s wild how much you don’t realise you’re carrying until your body finally feels safe enough to let go. I needed this space. I needed the stillness. I needed to remember that slowing down isn’t weakness it’s maintenance. It’s survival. It’s me choosing myself for once. Grateful for the space, the calm, and the people who hold me down when life gets loud. Feeling lighter, clearer, and kinda brand-new. And um… if you clocked the end of the video… no you didn’t 🤫💙 #SelfCareMode #wellnessreset #mafsuk PR stay @JJPRexclusive ♬ original sound – Davide Anica

This *should* all be good news and MAFS drama over, but of course it’s not. Keye was straight in the comments. A reporter from The Sun shared a TikTok all about Davide’s original video, and in the comments section, Keye said: “And finding him conveniently two weeks after we broke up I love it personally.”

Very, very shady. And all a bit rich from the person who was on dating apps during the experiment. The comment got a lot of replies, and one person brutally said: “Btw pretending you’re better than everyone else and acting like a snob is not a good look. Kindly get over yourself.”

The beef didn’t end there. The same reporter then shared a further video about Keye replying, and he replied AGAIN. “Well I personally think I’m adorable, and shouldn’t be allowed to comment on TikTok unsupervised,” he said.

Leigh also piped up, to back Davide. She commented to say Keye’s claim that it was “two weeks after we broke up” that Davide got with his new boyfriend isn’t true. She said: “I can confirm that it was absolutely NOT two weeks, more like two months😂. Davide is extremely happy and I think that’s what’s most important here.” Say it louder!

Will these two ever stop?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.