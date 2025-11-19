The Tab

Revealed: Four MAFS UK 2025 cast members have blocked each other as huge feuds carry on

It’s real rough out here

Hayley Soen

Four MAFS UK 2025 cast members currently have each other not just unfollowed, but fully blocked on Instagram after the show. The beef most definitely isn’t over.

The experiment wrapped on TV last week, and by the end of it, most of the cast members were at each other’s throats. Since then, it’s only been revealed as having gotten much worse, as two couples have broken up, and more shady comments have been made all over the place.

But a few cast members have gone that one step further and fully blocked each other after MAFS UK 2025. Here’s who.

Maeve and Julia-Ruth

via E4

Maeve and Julia-Ruth will never be friends. That’s for sure. It was revealed at the end of the show that just 48-hours after Maeve’s groom Joe left her and the show, he jetted off to Lanzarote with Julia-Ruth, and slept with her. Not exactly the nicest thing to hear. The pair also got matching “why not” tattoos, just to put the cherry on top of a very violating cake.

Now, Maeve has said she’s got Julia-Ruth blocked on Instagram. Maeve was asked by a viewer if she’d seen Julia-Ruth’s recent posts justifying what she’d got up to with Joe, to which Maeve responded she can’t, because she’s blocked her. Fair enough.

Keye and Davide

via E4

We had such high hopes for Keye and Davide. They made it all the way to the reunion together, but it’s been confirmed that since then, they’ve broken up. Davide devastatingly found out that Keye had been on Grindr throughout the experiment.

Now, in an interview with The Sun, Davide has said Keye has blocked him. “We tried to be friends,” he said. “The rule of the show is, you follow everyone or you follow nobody, so we were following each other.  So I didn’t unfollow him – I got blocked!”

If you know, you know: Here are 10 things that only KCL students will understand

Daisy Lewin

Essentially what they conveniently leave off the campus tours

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

