Revealed: Four MAFS UK 2025 cast members have blocked each other as huge feuds carry on

2 days ago

Four MAFS UK 2025 cast members currently have each other not just unfollowed, but fully blocked on Instagram after the show. The beef most definitely isn’t over.

The experiment wrapped on TV last week, and by the end of it, most of the cast members were at each other’s throats. Since then, it’s only been revealed as having gotten much worse, as two couples have broken up, and more shady comments have been made all over the place.

But a few cast members have gone that one step further and fully blocked each other after MAFS UK 2025. Here’s who.

Maeve and Julia-Ruth

Maeve and Julia-Ruth will never be friends. That’s for sure. It was revealed at the end of the show that just 48-hours after Maeve’s groom Joe left her and the show, he jetted off to Lanzarote with Julia-Ruth, and slept with her. Not exactly the nicest thing to hear. The pair also got matching “why not” tattoos, just to put the cherry on top of a very violating cake.

Now, Maeve has said she’s got Julia-Ruth blocked on Instagram. Maeve was asked by a viewer if she’d seen Julia-Ruth’s recent posts justifying what she’d got up to with Joe, to which Maeve responded she can’t, because she’s blocked her. Fair enough.

Keye and Davide

We had such high hopes for Keye and Davide. They made it all the way to the reunion together, but it’s been confirmed that since then, they’ve broken up. Davide devastatingly found out that Keye had been on Grindr throughout the experiment.

Now, in an interview with The Sun, Davide has said Keye has blocked him. “We tried to be friends,” he said. “The rule of the show is, you follow everyone or you follow nobody, so we were following each other. So I didn’t unfollow him – I got blocked!”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.