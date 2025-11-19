Cheating scandals and ‘explosive’ updates: A second MAFS reunion is coming, and it’s juicy

2 days ago

Guys, there’s a second MAFS UK 2025 reunion. So much has happened between the cast members since the first one aired, that Channel 4 has simply been forced to deliver us more drama. I’m so seated.

At the first reunion, a lot had happened. Leisha and Reiss had broken up, Julia-Ruth had caused an almighty stir, and there was still unfinished business between Nelly and Steven, and Leah and Leigh. But since then, it’s been all change once more. Rebecca and Bailey and Keye and Davide have both broken up since the reunion episodes were aired. We have a lot to catch up on!

So, there’s another reunion coming in the New Year. And it sounds juicy. Here’s what we know so far.

The second MAFS UK 2025 reunion will air in February

The second MAFS UK 2025 reunion will air in February. A few of the cast members have been talking about it on their socials, and Rebecca confirmed there’s no exact air date, but it will be in Feb.

An insider told The Sun: “The MAFS cast will film another reunion special, which will go out in early 2026, potentially around Valentine’s Day. The previous two reunion episodes were shot months ago, before the series started airing on TV, and a lot has changed since then.

“Some couples who were together when the last reunions filmed are no longer an item, while there have been some explosive feuds that have developed amongst the brides and grooms as the show has been playing out on the telly. It’s going to be absolutely explosive and MAFS fans are in for a real treat.”

It’s expected that most, if not all, of the 2025 brides and grooms should be returning. But, Joe probably won’t come, that’s for sure.

It’s ‘explosive’ and will feature a whole new scandal that’s happened since filming wrapped

Expect LOTS of drama to come our way. We’ll be checking in with the couples who have now split up, Abi and John who are still together, and the other cast members, too.

In an interview, Leah called the second reunion “explosive” and teased there’s so much more to come that viewers are unaware has happened. One thing that will get brought up, is the apparent scandal surrounding why Rebecca and Bailey broke up. It’s been messy.

Rebecca posted on her Instagram that she and Bailey broke up after an incident at a festival, and said she was hurt so badly, there’s “no chance” she and Bailey will ever get back together. Sharing more of the alleged story, a showbiz creator has claimed: “After filming of the show, Bec, April, Bailey, and a group of friends go to some kind of festival. At some point during this festival, Bec and Bailey end up having a big argument.

“It all ends in tears, Bec ends up leaving the festival and going home. Bailey, for some reason, decides to stay at the festival, so does April and some of her friends.” It was then claimed “in Bec’s absence” Bailey slept with one of April’s friends.

However, Bailey has since commented, and denied there was any cheating on his side. As part of a lengthy Instagram statement, he said: “Sadly I also have to address the various different false online allegations constantly being spread about me since the start of MAFS, which have been hard to deal with. I want to make it very clear, I never cheated on Bec at any point. I didn’t handle our break up well and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through our relationship.

“I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be and I take responsibility for my part in why the relationship didn’t work. Making the decision to end things was heartbreaking and not a decision that I took lightly. I’m still heartbroken, but I wish Bec all the best and I always will.”

Now I need the second reunion to really get to the bottom of this!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.