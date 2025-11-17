‘She’s fun, she gets me’: Leah finally shares all about her new girlfriend after MAFS UK

She claimed Leigh tried to ‘sabotage’ the new relationship after the show

4 hours ago

Straight after MAFS UK 2025 finished, it was revealed Leah had a new girlfriend following her failed marriage with Leigh. She’s moved on with a footballer, and has now spoken out about their relationship in an interview.

Leah is now dating Everton women’s footballer, Maz Pacheco. 27-year-old Mayumi “Maz” Pacheco is a defender for the Women’s Super League club. She was born in Ormskirk, and joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer of 2025.

After filming for MAFS wrapped, Leah and Maz are said to have become “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them. There are already cute pictures of them sharing a holiday together, and Leah’s MAFS besties have been commenting on posts from them both.

In an interview with Nonchalant magazine, Leah opened up about her new girlfriend, and how things are “on the up” for her now. She explained herself and Maz have known each other for 13 years, but only became romantic after MAFS UK.

“So I’m dating a girl I’ve known [for] 13 years, she’s a footballer,” Leah said. “We’ve kind of kept in touch ad hoc, on like Instagram and stuff. And yeah, we kind of hooked up when I came out of the show properly, and yeah, it’s been really really nice.

“It’s nice because it’s somebody that, she just gets me for me. She wants to just roll with it. She’s fun, she’s got her own thing going on as well so she’s always so busy with everything and she’s really really supported me throughout this whole journey post show being aired as well.”

As well as all the lovely stuff Leah had to say about her new partner, she also accused Leigh of trying to “sabotage” her new relationship. She said Leigh and her friends had been making negative comments, and Leigh has since apologised for this. But now, Leah said she and Leigh will “never be friends”. Ouch.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram/YouTube.