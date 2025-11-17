The Tab

‘She’s fun, she gets me’: Leah finally shares all about her new girlfriend after MAFS UK

She claimed Leigh tried to ‘sabotage’ the new relationship after the show

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Straight after MAFS UK 2025 finished, it was revealed Leah had a new girlfriend following her failed marriage with Leigh. She’s moved on with a footballer, and has now spoken out about their relationship in an interview.

Leah is now dating Everton women’s footballer, Maz Pacheco. 27-year-old Mayumi “Maz” Pacheco is a defender for the Women’s Super League club. She was born in Ormskirk, and joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer of 2025.

After filming for MAFS wrapped, Leah and Maz are said to have become “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them. There are already cute pictures of them sharing a holiday together, and Leah’s MAFS besties have been commenting on posts from them both.

In an interview with Nonchalant magazine, Leah opened up about her new girlfriend, and how things are “on the up” for her now. She explained herself and Maz have known each other for 13 years, but only became romantic after MAFS UK.

Leah with her girlfriend after MAFS UK 2025

via Instagram

“So I’m dating a girl I’ve known [for] 13 years, she’s a footballer,” Leah said. “We’ve kind of kept in touch ad hoc, on like Instagram and stuff. And yeah, we kind of hooked up when I came out of the show properly, and yeah, it’s been really really nice.

“It’s nice because it’s somebody that, she just gets me for me. She wants to just roll with it. She’s fun, she’s got her own thing going on as well so she’s always so busy with everything and she’s really really supported me throughout this whole journey post show being aired as well.”

As well as all the lovely stuff Leah had to say about her new partner, she also accused Leigh of trying to “sabotage” her new relationship. She said Leigh and her friends had been making negative comments, and Leigh has since apologised for this. But now, Leah said she and Leigh will “never be friends”. Ouch.

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Eminem called Burna Boy out

DoorDash

Um, what? The DoorDash girl who was fired after reporting on-job s*xual assault has been arrested

Kieran Galpin

She is now facing two felony charges, and four years in prison

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

Claudia Cox

Fear not, Bre would be back

