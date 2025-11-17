The Tab

Oh dear! Rebecca and Bailey have SPLIT after MAFS UK 2025, and it sounds very messy

It doesn’t seem like they’re on good terms

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After being totally loved up at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion which aired on Friday, Rebecca and Bailey have since broken up, and it doesn’t seem like they’re on good terms.

The pair seemed better than ever as they sat down on front of the experts, with Rebecca even saying she was willing to leave her life in Liverpool behind and move down to Brighton to live with Bailey.

However, she confirmed the split on Instagram on Sunday night (16th November), sharing a picture of herself and savagely writing in the caption: “To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled.”

Bailey then shared a post of his own, adding: “Unfortunately it’s time to share that Bec and I are no longer together. We tried our best to navigate life after the experiment, and although we spent a lot of great time together on the outside, unfortunately the relationship came to an end.”

He continued: “I still have a lot of love for Bec and I’m grateful for the amazing relationship we shared. I had fallen for Bec completely and it really was a true love story. I won’t lie, watching us fall in love all over again on screen has been ridiculously hard to go through and it’s something I’m still struggling with now. But I wouldn’t have changed any of it!”

The groom denied cheating on Rebecca before apologising to her for the way he handled the breakup. It sounds messy, but he didn’t share exactly why they broke up.

“I didn’t handle our break up well and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through our relationship. I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be and I take responsibility for my part in why the relationship didn’t work. Making the decision to end things was heartbreaking and not a decision that I took lightly,” he said.

There must be a lot more to the story.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

The three most iconic one-liners of MAFS UK 2025, and they’re all from the reunion

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Latest
mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Eminem called Burna Boy out

DoorDash

Um, what? The DoorDash girl who was fired after reporting on-job s*xual assault has been arrested

Kieran Galpin

She is now facing two felony charges, and four years in prison

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Eminem called Burna Boy out

DoorDash

Um, what? The DoorDash girl who was fired after reporting on-job s*xual assault has been arrested

Kieran Galpin

She is now facing two felony charges, and four years in prison