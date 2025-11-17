Oh dear! Rebecca and Bailey have SPLIT after MAFS UK 2025, and it sounds very messy

4 hours ago

After being totally loved up at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion which aired on Friday, Rebecca and Bailey have since broken up, and it doesn’t seem like they’re on good terms.

The pair seemed better than ever as they sat down on front of the experts, with Rebecca even saying she was willing to leave her life in Liverpool behind and move down to Brighton to live with Bailey.

However, she confirmed the split on Instagram on Sunday night (16th November), sharing a picture of herself and savagely writing in the caption: “To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled.”

Bailey then shared a post of his own, adding: “Unfortunately it’s time to share that Bec and I are no longer together. We tried our best to navigate life after the experiment, and although we spent a lot of great time together on the outside, unfortunately the relationship came to an end.”

He continued: “I still have a lot of love for Bec and I’m grateful for the amazing relationship we shared. I had fallen for Bec completely and it really was a true love story. I won’t lie, watching us fall in love all over again on screen has been ridiculously hard to go through and it’s something I’m still struggling with now. But I wouldn’t have changed any of it!”

The groom denied cheating on Rebecca before apologising to her for the way he handled the breakup. It sounds messy, but he didn’t share exactly why they broke up.

“I didn’t handle our break up well and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through our relationship. I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be and I take responsibility for my part in why the relationship didn’t work. Making the decision to end things was heartbreaking and not a decision that I took lightly,” he said.

There must be a lot more to the story.

